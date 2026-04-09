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Why Wedbush Says You Should Buy Nvidia Stock Now Amid the 2-Week Ceasefire

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares inched higher on April 8 as the two-week ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran sparked a significant risk-on rally across the tech sector. 

Adding to momentum was a bullish note from Wedbush Securities that argued this geopolitical de-escalation will accelerate institutional inflows into NVDA as investors pivot away from defensive havens and back into high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) leaders.

Despite yesterday's gains, Nvidia stock remains down about 7% versus its year-to-date high. 

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Why a Ceasefire is Bullish for Nvidia Stock

The ceasefire announcement is constructive for NVDA shares as it addresses several risks that had been weighing on the AI behemoth. 

First, the agreement is contingent on the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical not only for global oil transit but also for about one-third of global helium supply, a key input in semiconductor fabrication.

Plus, rising energy costs from the conflict pressured corporate margins and raised fears of recession, which typically proves a major headwind for high-growth tech stocks. 

This is why Wedbush Securities reiterated its “Outperform” rating on Nvidia, with its $300 price target indicating potential upside of more than 65% from here. 

Why Else Is Wedbush Bullish on NVDA Shares

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives continues to recommend owning Nvidia shares as he sees up to $4 trillion in AI capital expenditures flowing through the tech ecosystem over the next three years.

And Nvidia chips remain the foundational layer of what he calls the “fourth industrial revolution,” Ives told clients in the research note. 

In fact, CEO Jensen Huang has guided for at least $1 trillion in orders for the company’s Blackwell and Vera Rubin platforms through 2027. 

All in all, Meta Platforms’ (META) commitment to millions of GPUs and OpenAI building over 10 GW of NVDA-powered systems further reinforces that the AI infrastructure trade is very much alive in 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nvidia?

Other Wall Street analysts seem to share Ives’ optimism on NVDA stock as well.

The consensus rating on Nvidia remains a “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $269 indicating potential upside of nearly 50% from here. 

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 181.69 -0.39 -0.21%
Nvidia Corp
META 624.01 +11.59 +1.89%
Meta Platforms Inc

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