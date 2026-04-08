Cotton Closes Mixed on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed Wednesday with mixed action as contracts were anywhere from 38 points higher to 20 points lower. The US dollar index was $0.832 lower at $98.850. Crude oil was down $16.45 on the day following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Seam showed 4,433 bales sold on April 7 at an average of 70.76 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 105 points higher Tuesday at 82.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/7, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points last Thursday to 56.99 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 71.67, up 36 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 73.58, up 4 points,