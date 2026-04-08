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Cotton Closes Mixed on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Cotton futures closed Wednesday with mixed action as contracts were anywhere from 38 points higher to 20 points lower. The US dollar index was $0.832 lower at $98.850. Crude oil was down $16.45 on the day following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

The Seam showed 4,433 bales sold on April 7 at an average of 70.76 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 105 points higher Tuesday at 82.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/7, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points last Thursday to 56.99 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 71.67, up 36 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 73.58, up 4 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 75.47, unch


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 73.58s +0.04 +0.05%
Cotton #2
CTK26 71.67s +0.36 +0.50%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 75.47s unch unch
Cotton #2

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