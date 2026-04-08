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Cattle Trading with Mixed Action

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts up 15 cents to 25 cents lower in the nearbys. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with sales at $245-246 last week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no bids on the 970 head offered, with reserve prices (asks) at $250 live. Feeder cattle futures are back up 70 cents to $1.25 at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 4 cents to $364.59 on April 4. 

The Tuesday APHIS update on New World Screwworm showed 40 active cases in Mexico’s bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 2 active cases in Neuvo Leon.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted $4.74. Choice boxes were down $1.21 to $381.53, while Select was 7 cebts lower at $386.26. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 113,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000. That was down 6,000 head from last week on a revision to Monday and 15,921 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.350, up $0.150,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $245.575, down $0.225,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.175, down $0.200,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.700, up $0.800

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.350, up $0.725

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.275, up $1.225


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 242.425 +0.050 +0.02%
Live Cattle
LEM26 245.925s +0.125 +0.05%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 249.000s +0.800 +0.32%
Live Cattle
GFK26 368.000s +1.375 +0.38%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 370.675s +1.775 +0.48%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 367.950s +1.900 +0.52%
Feeder Cattle

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