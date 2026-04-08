Up Nearly 840% in a Year, Does This ‘Strong Buy’ Stock Have More Room to Run?

Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) has strong technical momentum and is trading at a new 5-year high.

Shares are up nearly 840% over the past year.

ORKA maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

However, Oruka is highly speculative and has elevated short interest.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $2.79 billion, Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. ORKA checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “buy” on March 13, ORKA stock is up 61.22%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Oruka Therapeutics

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Oruka scored a 5-year high of $64.49 on April 8.

Oruka has a Weighted Alpha of +639.22.

ORKA has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 833.33% over the past 52 weeks.

Oruka has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $61.57 with a 50-day moving average of $38.13.

ORKA has made 13 new highs and gained 91.93% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.94.

There’s a technical support level around $56.91.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$2.79 billion market capitalization.

Although 14 analysts give the stock a "Strong Buy" rating, they don’t stick their necks out and try to project revenue and earnings.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Oruka Therapeutics

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 14 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Hold” opinion with price targets between $40 and $109.

Value Line gives the stock its “Average” rating.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 30% overvalued with a fair value of $46.42.

6,980 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 7.36% of the float with 7.48 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Oruka Therapeutics

Without adequate analyst projections for revenue and earnings, this a technical play.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.