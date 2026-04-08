Intel Just Joined the Terafab Project with Elon Musk. Does That Make INTC Stock a Buy?

Elon Musk has made a habit of tearing up old playbooks and writing new ones, and semiconductor manufacturing now finds itself in his crosshairs. Through SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla (TSLA, he has set the wheels in motion for Terafab, a sprawling chip complex in Austin that aims to rethink how silicon gets built from the ground up.

Two facilities will anchor the vision. One is geared toward cars and humanoid robots, the other toward artificial intelligence (AI) data centers that may one day stretch beyond Earth. Intel Corporation (INTC) has stepped right into the mix, and not a moment too soon. The world's largest chipmaker has signed on to the Terafab project to help “refactor silicon fab technology,” bringing its design, fabrication, and packaging muscle to the table.

If execution holds, Intel will help push output toward an ambitious 1 terawatt (TW)/year of compute. The market took the cue as Intel’s shares climbed 4.2% on Tuesday, Apr. 7, suggesting investors see more than smoke here.

The chip maker has spent the past few years playing catch-up in the AI race, and this partnership gives it a seat at the table where the future gets decided. Analysts are viewing the Tesla link-up as a meaningful step, one that shows Intel can handle big-ticket, high-stakes projects. If Intel delivers, this could mark the moment it turns the corner.

About Intel Stock

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Intel designs and manufactures the silicon backbone of modern computing. Its portfolio spans personal computers (PCs), data centers, AI systems, graphics, and connectivity, supported by a growing foundry business that builds chips for external clients.

With a market cap of roughly $264.29 billion , the company continues to balance legacy strength with forward-looking bets. Its shares have surged 206.7% over the past 52 weeks, supported by optimism around its foundry ambitions and the possibility of securing large anchor customers.

Momentum has carried into 2026, with gains of 50.68% year-to-date (YTD) and a 26% rise in just the last five trading sessions following the Terafab announcement.

From a valuation standpoint, INTC stock is currently trading at 107.56 times forward adjusted earnings and 4.95 times sales. The figures sit at a premium compared to both the industry averages and their own five-year average multiples.

Intel Surpasses Q4 Earnings

On Jan. 22, Intel reported its Q4 fiscal 2025 results, delivering a clean beat on both revenue and earnings. Revenue declined 4.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $13.7 billion but came in ahead of the Street’s $13.4 billion forecast . Q4 marked the fifth consecutive quarter in which Intel exceeded its own guidance, even as industry-wide supply constraints persisted.

Growth flowed across the business, supported by the ongoing AI infrastructure build-out, with AI PCs, traditional servers, and networking all posting double-digit gains both sequentially and annually. Adjusted EPS increased 15.4% YOY to $0.15, beating analyst expectations of $0.08.

Delving deeper, non-GAAP net income climbed 35% from the previous year’s quarter to $767 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached $2.2 billion . The balance sheet strengthened meaningfully, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $14.3 billion as of Dec. 27, 2025, up from $8.2 billion on Dec. 28, 2024.

However, the tone shifted when management turned to guidance. The management unveiled that they project Q1 fiscal year 2026 revenue between $11.7 billion and $12.7 billion, alongside breakeven EPS, but both trailed Street expectations of $0.05 on $12.51 billion in revenue.

This sent the stock down 17% in the following trading session. Management pointed to severe supply chain constraints as the primary drag, with conditions expected to improve in Q2.

To that end, Intel is scheduled to release its Q1 fiscal 2026 results on Thursday, April 23, after markets close. Analysts expect Q1 loss per share to widen 450% YOY to $0.11, as supply constraints weigh on performance.

However, full-year fiscal 2026 EPS is projected to rise 150% from the prior year to $0.06, followed by a significant 766.7% jump to $0.52 in fiscal year 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Intel Stock?

At Wells Fargo, analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target from $45 to $55 yet maintained an “Equal-Weight” rating. The adjustment signals recognition of improving fundamentals, though it stops short of a full endorsement.

A more positive view emerged from KeyBanc Capital Markets, where analyst John Vinh lifted the price target from $65 to $70 while reiterating an “Overweight” rating.

The broader consensus, however, stays firmly balanced, with INTC stock carrying an overall “Hold” rating. Of the 45 analysts covering the stock, five assign it a “Strong Buy,” one maintains a “Moderate Buy,” 34 remain on “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and four flag a “Strong Sell.”