Dollar Tree Breaks Below Its 20-Day Moving Average Again. Should You Buy the Dip?

Dollar bills in an organized pile by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

Dollar Tree (DLTR) slipped notably on April 7 as a confluence of macro headwinds prompted a broader selloff in consumer-oriented U.S. stocks.

The pullback saw DLTR sink below its 20-day moving average (MA) again — a technical shift that often signals continued downside ahead.

Dollar Tree stock has been a disappointment for investors in 2026 amid weakening economic data, now down nearly 25% versus its year-to-date high in mid-January.

Here’s Why Dollar Tree Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Continued escalations between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday drove crude oil prices above $115 a barrel intraday, pushing the average gasoline price in America to $4.14 per gallon.

DLTR shares tanked in response as the firm’s core customer base is among the most price-sensitive in retail; its operating margins compress as rising fuel and energy costs hurt consumer spending.

In fact, the Nasdaq-listed firm was among the worst performers within the consumer discretionary sector on Tuesday.

Unlike many of its retail peers, Dollar Tree doesn’t currently pay a dividend either, which makes it even less attractive to own in 2026, at least for income-focused investors.

Is It Worth Buying DLTR Shares Today?

DLTR’s balance sheet presents mixed signals for dip buyers. A debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88x is rather stretched, and a quick ratio of just 0.29x signals constrained near-term liquidity.

From a technical perspective, the discount retailer has its relative strength index (14-day) hovering around 40 currently, indicating the bearish momentum remains far from exhaustion for now.

And fundamentally, it’s been on shaky ground since posting weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue last month. At the time, management also issued 2026 guidance that failed to improve sentiment.

Note that Dollar Tree shares are trading at 1.1x sales at the time of writing — a valuation multiple that makes them significantly more expensive to own than peer Dollar General (DG) at 0.62x sales only.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Dollar Tree?

Wall Street has responded to Dollar Tree’s recent quarterly release with a decidedly bearish posture.

Multiple analysts have lowered their price objectives in recent weeks, and no meaningful upgrades have emerged to counterbalance the pessimism.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on DLTR stock sits at “Hold” only — though the mean target of $122 signals potential upside of more than 15% from here.

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