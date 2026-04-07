Cemtrex Stock Surges Higher on U.S. Navy Contract. Should You Chase the Rally?

Cemtrex (CETX) shares more than doubled on April 7 after the company announced that its newly acquired subsidiary, Invocon, had been selected for a Phase I Small Business Innovation (SBIR) contract by the Navy.

This Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) deal focuses on developing modular mine warfare components, marking a significant milestone for CETX’s expanding aerospace and defense unit.

At its intraday peak, Cemtrex stock was trading up more than 200% versus its recent low on Tuesday.

What the Navy Deal Means for Cemtrex Stock

CETX shares rallied on the NAVSEA selection as it brings significant validation to the company’s strategic pivot into the aerospace and defense sector.

By acquiring Invocon in early 2026, Cemtrex positioned itself to capture high-margin government spending, and this SBIR contract is the first tangible proof of that synergy.

Winning a competitive DoD contract confirms that the Nasdaq-listed firm now possesses the technical depth required to serve elite military requirements.

Plus, Phase I awards typically pave the way for much larger Phase II and III contracts, potentially providing a predictable, long-term revenue stream that may stabilize the firm’s historically volatile top line.

Caution Is Warranted in Buying CETX Shares

While the Navy contract is a headline-grabber, CETX’s underlying fundamentals remain rather precarious.

Despite a meteoric run on Tuesday morning, Cemtrex remains a penny stock still grappling with extreme volatility and the constant threat of a Nasdaq delisting.

In fact, the New York-based firm has recently authorized a significant stock split (ranging from 1-for-3 to 1-for-50) just to maintain compliance.

Cemtrex shares remain unattractive also because the company continues to burn cash, posting a net loss of over $20 million for its latest reported quarter.

In short, with the risk of further dilution to fund operations and stiff competition in defense space, the “war premium” of this single contract may not be enough to save shareholders from long-term capital erosion.

Cemtrex Doesn’t Receive Wall Street Coverage

Another red flag on CETX stock for disciplined investors is the absence of Wall Street coverage .

This means Cemtrex is a high-risk gamble at best with no analyst forecasts, institutional scrutiny, or professional valuation benchmarks.