Cotton Slipping Lower at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 1 to 9 cent losses in the front months on Tuesday, shrugging off early gains. The US dollar index is $0.195 lower at $99.660. Crude Oil is $2.30 higher at $114.71.

Crop Progress data was released this morning, showing 5% of the US cotton crop planted by Sunday. That matched the 5-year average and was 1% ahead of the same date last year.

The Seam showed 5,473 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 68.66 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on 4/2 at 81.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 14,972 bales on new certifications on April 6, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points last Thursday to 56.99 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 71.58, down 9 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 73.83, down 1 points,