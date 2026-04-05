The Market Isn’t Pricing War. It’s Pricing What Comes After

The headlines feel heavier this weekend. War. Oil. Escalation.

It has the familiar tone that markets exhibit at turning points. The kind where everything suddenly feels connected, fragile, and a little harder to ignore. You can feel it in the way people talk about risk. Not analytically, but emotionally. The question isn’t really what’s happening. The fear is whether this is the start of something bigger. That instinct is understandable. It’s also where most investors go wrong.

This is because markets do not react to the emotional impact of events. They move based on what those events force to change. And right now, the market isn’t trying to process the war. It’s trying to understand what the war might break. That’s a completely unique lens.

In my 35 years, I’ve seen many wars and shock events. Asian crisis, financial crisis, LTCM, Dotcom collapse, and housing crisis as well as more recently the pandemic, which was short-lived. Never the same event, not the same geography, but the same pattern. A shock hits the system and headlines dominate. Bad news sells. Prices react quickly. And then something more important begins to unfold underneath. What I’ve noticed is that the narrative becomes less about the event itself and more about its secondary aftereffects. What shifts? What tightens. What no longer holds. That’s where the real move happens, and it is certainly something you should be thinking about as an investor.

Take oil. It’s always the first place people look when war or geopolitical risk rises. It’s visible, it’s liquid, and it reacts in real time. A move in oil feels like confirmation that something serious is happening. But oil is rarely the story. It’s the signal. The question isn’t where oil trades next week. It’s what higher energy costs force across the system.

Margins that looked stable suddenly aren’t. Consumer strength that felt resilient starts to show cracks. Capital that had been concentrated on a narrow group of winners begins to reconsider its assumptions. None of this happens instantly. But once it starts, it doesn’t reverse easily. Now everyone is speaking about recession. And that’s the point. Markets don’t break because of a headline. They break because something that was assumed and accepted as stable turns out not to be so and doubt floods in.

What makes this moment intriguing isn’t just the geopolitical backdrop. It’s where we’re starting from. Over the past few years, expectations have quietly raced away and stretched. This shift has occurred not in a conspicuous, audible, and noticeable manner, but rather in a more subtle and perilous manner. Margins are expected to hold. Growth is expected to continue. Leadership is expected to remain concentrated. It’s a stable setup, until it isn’t.



Tight expectations can easily disrupt the system. It just takes the right one. That’s why markets can feel calm right up until they don’t. The fragility isn’t visible until something exposes it. And when it’s exposed, the adjustment can be rapid. Not because the news is catastrophic, but because the assumptions embedded in prices were too optimistic to begin with.

Another piece that’s changed and doesn’t get enough attention is ownership. The market today is not owned in the same way it was ten or fifteen years ago. Capital is faster. More reactive. Often more leveraged. Positions are held with less patience and less tolerance for uncertainty. Such behavior matters more than most people realize.

Because when something introduces uncertainty, even if it’s temporary, the reaction is amplified. Not because the event itself demands it, but because the holders of risk are quicker to reduce it. That’s why moves feel sharper now. This is not necessarily due to the world being more unstable, but rather to the structure of ownership.

This scenario is where most investors get pulled in the wrong direction. They try to predict the outcome of the event. Will the conflict escalate? Will oil spike further? Will central banks respond? It feels logical. But it’s the wrong game. Even if you’re right about the event, you still have to be right about how the market reacts to it. And those are two separate things. Most investors are asking the wrong question. What does this force?

Does it force rotation in capital? Does it force a reassessment of margins? Does it force investors to rethink where real resilience sits? Those are the questions that matter, because those are the ones that lead to repositioning. And repositioning is what moves markets.

You can already see it if you step away from the headlines. Not in what’s being said, but in how the market is behaving. Areas that were ignored for years are starting to catch bids. The crowded trades aren’t blowing up, but they’re not working the same way anymore. That shift doesn’t announce itself. It just starts. AI, unprofitable longer-term tech, consumer discretionary, banks, and some real estate. That’s how these shifts begin. Quietly. Before they become obvious. The mistake is to focus on the noise instead of the structure. The noise is loud. It’s immediate. It feels important. But it rarely tells you where the opportunity is. The structure does.

That’s why the best opportunities are not found in the headline trades. They sit in the dislocations that follow. In the areas where the market is forced to act, not because it wants to but because it has to. Forced selling. Mandate-driven decisions. Situations where ownership changes hands regardless of fundamentals. That’s where mispricing happens.

It’s also why I’ve always focused on special situations. Not because they’re immune to macro, but because they’re driven by something deeper. A spinoff doesn’t depend on whether oil is up or down this week. It depends on ownership dynamics, capital allocation, and forced behavior. Those things create opportunity in a way macro prediction rarely does. When the broader market is uncertain, those structural edges matter more, not less.

So, while the headlines this weekend feel heavy, the real question isn’t whether this situation escalates. It’s what changes. What it forces investors to reconsider. What assumptions it quietly invalidates. That’s the shift the market is trying to price.

And it doesn’t happen all at once. It happens in layers. First in commodities. Then in margins. Then in capital flows. By the time it’s obvious to everyone and hopefully not you, the opportunity has already started to move. That’s why reacting to the headline is rarely the right move. Actually, it never is. By the time the headline feels urgent, the market has already begun adjusting underneath.

The edge comes from stepping back and asking a different question. Not what happens next, but what now must happen that didn’t have to happen before. Because markets don’t reward you for being right about the story. They reward you when something forces everyone else to agree. And that’s what this moment is about.

Not the war itself, but what it might force the market to confront.