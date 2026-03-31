Cattle Rally on Tuesday

Live cattle futures were up $1.582 to $3.47 on Tuesday, led by the front months. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week settled in at $234-235 sales and $238 late in the south. Feeder cattle futures were up $3.22 to $5.82 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 81 cents to $365.93 on March 30. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had sales on 7,622 head, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Tuesday’s APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed 40 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas and one active case in Nuevo Leon. Over the weekend, Secretary Rollins stated that the USDA is evaluating a phased in strategy on opening up the US border for Mexican cattle imports, likely starting with ports in the west, the furthest away from the current screwworm cases.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel at $2.56 Choice boxes were up $1.39 to $395.49, while Select was $1.92 higher at $392.93. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 217,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 8,831 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $243.025, up $3.475,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $243.275, up $3.075,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.800, up $2.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $369.125, up $5.825,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $366.475, up $5.150,