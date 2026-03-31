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Cattle Rally on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures were up $1.582 to $3.47 on Tuesday, led by the front months. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week settled in at $234-235 sales and $238 late in the south. Feeder cattle futures were up $3.22 to $5.82 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 81 cents to $365.93 on March 30. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had sales on 7,622 head, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Tuesday’s APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed 40 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas and one active case in Nuevo Leon.  Over the weekend, Secretary Rollins stated that the USDA is evaluating a phased in strategy on opening up the US border for Mexican cattle imports, likely starting with ports in the west, the furthest away from the current screwworm cases.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel at $2.56 Choice boxes were up $1.39 to $395.49, while Select was $1.92 higher at $392.93. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 217,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 8,831 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.025, up $3.475,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.275, up $3.075,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.800, up $2.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $369.125, up $5.825,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.475, up $5.150,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.425, up $4.825,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 239.800s +2.500 +1.05%
Live Cattle
LEM26 243.275s +3.075 +1.28%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 243.025s +3.475 +1.45%
Live Cattle
GFK26 366.475s +5.150 +1.43%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 369.125s +5.825 +1.60%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 364.425s +4.825 +1.34%
Feeder Cattle

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