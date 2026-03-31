Cattle Extending Gains on Tuesday

Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are up $1.30 to $1.65 at Tuesday’s midday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week settled in at $234-235 sales and $238 late in the south. Feeder cattle futures are up $2.95 to $3.22 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.14 to $365.12 on March 26. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had sales on 7,622 head, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel at $1.65 Choice boxes were up $2.34 to $396.44, while Select was $3.78 higher at $394.79. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last Monday and 5,738 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $241.200, up $1.650,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $241.500, up $1.300,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $238.600, up $1.300,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $366.525, up $3.225

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $364.400, up $3.075