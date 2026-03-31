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Cattle Extending Gains on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_
Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are up $1.30 to $1.65 at Tuesday’s midday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week settled in at $234-235 sales and $238 late in the south. Feeder cattle futures are up $2.95 to $3.22 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.14 to $365.12 on March 26. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had sales on 7,622 head, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel at $1.65 Choice boxes were up $2.34 to $396.44, while Select was $3.78 higher at $394.79. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last Monday and 5,738 head above the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.200, up $1.650,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.500, up $1.300,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $238.600, up $1.300,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.525, up $3.225

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $364.400, up $3.075

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.550, up $2.950


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 239.100 +1.800 +0.76%
Live Cattle
LEM26 242.175 +1.975 +0.82%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 242.100 +2.550 +1.06%
Live Cattle
GFK26 365.475 +4.150 +1.15%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 368.050 +4.750 +1.31%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 363.525 +3.925 +1.09%
Feeder Cattle

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