While the S&P 500 Struggles, These 3 Energy Dividend Stocks Are Soaring

Some stocks move with the market. Others pull far ahead of it. So far in 2026, a handful of companies have posted strong gains while others have fallen. And when you look closely at where those gains are coming from, one sector shows up more than most: energy.

Indeed, rising geopolitical tensions and supply concerns have sent oil prices higher, which benefits companies tied to production and distribution. That raises an interesting question: are these just short-term moves, or are there still opportunities left?

Today, let's look at the top dividend companies for the first quarter of 2026.

How I came up with the following stocks

Using Barchart’s Stock Screener , I selected the following filters to get my list:

YTD Percent Change: Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest.

Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest. Number of Analysts: 12 or more. The higher the number, the stronger the rating consensus.

12 or more. The higher the number, the stronger the rating consensus. Current Analyst Rating: 3.5-5. Stocks that Wall Street calls a “Moderate” to “Strong Buy”.

3.5-5. Stocks that Wall Street calls a “Moderate” to “Strong Buy”. Dividend Investing Ideas: Best Dividend Stocks.

I set the screen, hit results, and got 37 companies. I will cover three with the highest YTD percent change.

Let’s start with the first dividend stock:

Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ )

Canadian Natural Resources is one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers. It develops and operates a wide range of energy assets, including conventional crude oil and natural gas, as well as large-scale oil sands projects. The company mainly supplies energy to global markets.

In its recent quarterly financials , the company reported that sales were up 2.2% YOY to $6.9 billion, and net income rose over 370% to $3.8 billion. Further, it pays $1.83 in yearly dividends, translating to a yield of around 3.7%. YTD, CNR stock increased 47.98%, the highest in this list.

With that, a consensus among 17 analysts rate the stock a “ Moderate Buy ” given that there could be as much as 7% upside if the stock reaches its high target of $52.86

Oneok Inc ( OKE )

The second dividend stock on my list is ONEOK Inc., an energy company that operates a large network of pipelines and facilities. It gathers, processes, transports, and stores natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil, helping move energy from producers to end markets across the country.

In its most recent quarterly financials , its sales rose 29.5% YOY to $9 billion, and net income grew 5.9% to $977 million. Oneok pays a forward annual dividend of $4.28, which translates to a yield of approximately 4.6%. Plus, its stock is up 27.84% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, a consensus among 22 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ”. With a high price target of $104, there could be as much as ~11% upside if achieved.

Plains All American Pipelines ( PAA )

The last dividend stock on my list is Plains All American Pipeline LP, an energy company that focuses on transporting and storing crude oil and natural gas liquids. It operates a large network of pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities that help move these resources from production areas to refineries and end markets.

In the company’s recent quarterly financials , sales were down 14.1% YOY to $10 billion. Meanwhile, its net income is up by over 840% to $341 million, as it improved profitability by significantly reducing its cost of sales. Plains All American Pipeline pays a dividend of $1.67 per year, translating to a yield of around 7.4%, the highest on this list. Meanwhile, its stock gained ~24% from the beginning of the year.

A consensus of 17 analysts rates the stock a “Moderate Buy,” with as much as ~15% upside if it reaches its target high of $26.

Final thoughts

There you have it: three dividend stocks with the highest year-to-date percent change. These stocks came out on top this quarter and, beyond that, come with above-average dividend yields - all of which makes them a strong case for these stocks as great candidates for portfolios of income-focused investors.