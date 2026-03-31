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Bullfrog AI Is Doubling on a Key Contract Win. Should You Buy the Penny Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Women sitting on roling chair in front of computer monitors by ThisisEngineering via Unsplash
Women sitting on roling chair in front of computer monitors by ThisisEngineering via Unsplash

Bullfrog AI (BFRG) shares soared on Monday as investors reacted to the company’s high-profile commercial agreement with one of the top-five pharmaceutical companies in the world. 

The unnamed partner has agreed to use its artificial intelligence (AI) platform for drug discovery, the micro-cap firm revealed in a press release today.  

Following an explosive rally on March 30, BFRG stock is trading at a year-to-date high of $1.05. 

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Significance of the Pharma Deal for Bullfrog Stock

This pharma deal is meaningfully bullish for Bullfrog stock, given it brings the third-party validation that it so desperately needed to attract institutional investments.  

Partnering with a global leader, BFRG has demonstrated that its proprietary analytical platform — bfLEAP® — has real-world utility within the complex domain of genomic data analysis.

If Bullfrog succeeds in accelerating the drug discovery timeline for its partner, it may win recurring revenue and additional high-value contracts, effectively transforming from a speculative AI play into a proven biotech name. 

Note that BFRG is currently challenging its 200-day moving average (MA). A clear break above $1.10 may accelerate bullish momentum in the days ahead. 

Why BFRG Shares Still Aren’t Worth Owning in 2026

On the flip side, Bullfrog AI Holdings, despite recent excitement, faces a treacherous road ahead. As a penny stock, it continues to grapple with thin liquidity and extreme volatility. 

More concerning is its precarious position with Nasdaq; the company has recently received a notice for failing to meet its minimum listing requirements. 

And the threat of delisting remains very real, given that BFRG shares are still hovering around $1 only, even after the meteoric rally on March 30. Plus, Bullfrog is deeply unprofitable and is burning cash at a rapid pace.

This means further dilutive capital raises may be needed to keep the lights on, which will wipe out recent gains for retail bag holders.  

Bullfrog AI Does Not Receive Wall Street Coverage

Another irrefutable red flag on Bullfrog shares is the absence of Wall Street coverage

This means that investors lack analyst insights to benchmark the stock, leaving retail sentiment and press releases to drive most of the price action.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BFRG 1.6200 +0.5700 +54.29%
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc

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