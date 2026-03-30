Palantir Is Developing the ‘Core’ of the Golden Dome. Does That Make PLTR Stock a Buy Now?

Palantir (PLTR) stock has been in the limelight with the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Further, with healthy growth and deal acceleration, PLTR stock has trended higher by over 60% in the last 52 weeks.

With a focus on innovation for the government and commercial enterprises, it’s likely that Palantir will continue to create value. It was recently reported that Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies are working on software for the “Golden Dome” missile‑defense initiative for the United States. The Golden Dome project initiative is worth $185 billion and is focused on a space-based missile shield for countering ballistic and cruise missile threats.

Palantir is also working with GE Aerospace (GE) on a multi-year partnership that’s focused on the deployment of “advanced agentic AI-powered solutions” that allow GE to “maximize production” and keep aircraft “mission ready.” Therefore, with critical projects that are backed by continued innovation, Palantir is attractive.

About Palantir Stock

Headquartered in Aventura, just north of downtown Miami, Palantir is a provider of operational artificial intelligence platforms. These AI-driven platforms support decision-making in critical government and commercial enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s current software portfolio includes AIP, Gotham, Foundry, Ontology, and Apollo.

For FY25, Palantir reported robust revenue growth of 56% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to $4.5 billion. The company’s operations remain U.S.-focused, with 73.3% of FY25 revenue from commercial and government clients in the country. Besides healthy top-line growth, Palantir reported adjusted free cash flow of $2.3 billion, which provides high financial flexibility for continued investment in innovation.

Amidst strong partnerships, healthy growth, and an increasing number of deals, PLTR stock has corrected by 19% in the last six months. This correction provides a good entry opportunity for long-term investors. Amidst the selloff, UBS opined last month that PLTR stock is attractive at 50x 2027 FCF estimates.

Strong Guidance for FY26

For FY26, Palantir has provided robust growth guidance, with the top line expected at $7.2 billion. This would imply a YoY growth of 60%. Further, Palantir expects adjusted free cash flow of $4 billion.

The strong growth outlook is backed by a significant number of deals. For Q4 2025, the company closed 180 deals of at least $1 million. Of this, 61 deals were at least $10 million in value.

Further, as of Q4 2025, Palantir reported remaining performance obligations of $4.21 billion. With traction in commercial customer count and government order intake, the outlook is likely to remain robust beyond FY26.

It’s also important to note that with Maven being a program of record, it’s likely that the annual recurring revenue from government contracts will continue to swell. On top of these positive factors, Palantir ended FY25 with a cash buffer of $7.2 billion. A strong balance sheet will continue to support value creation.

What Do Analysts Say About PLTR Stock?

Based on 25 analysts with coverage, PLTR stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. While 15 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for Palantir, eight analysts have a “Hold” rating. On the bearish side, one analyst each has a “Moderate Sell” and “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $201.32 represents potential upside of about 42% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $260 suggests that PLTR stock could climb 83% from here.

Among the recent analyst views, Mizuho Securities reiterated its “Outperform” rating for PLTR stock with a price target of $195. Mizuho believes that Palantir is positioned to deliver “total revenue growth, acceleration, and margin expansion at scale.”

Further, Wedbush opines that Palantir’s position “as a critical provider across the U.S. military” is further strengthened after Maven Smart System won the official program of record designation from the Pentagon. Wedbush has a price target of $230 for Palantir stock.

The positive view on Palantir is further underscored by the point that analysts expect earnings growth of 61.9% and 49% for FY26 and FY27, respectively. Robust growth is likely to support stock upside.