Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Bernstein Says Qualcomm Isn’t an AI Winner. Try Top-Rated Nvidia or Amazon Stock Instead.

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks have been some of the market’s biggest winners over the past few years, but not every chipmaker is benefiting equally from the AI boom. Some names are still facing pressure from higher component costs, softer end markets, and shifting customer demand.

That is now putting Qualcomm (QCOM) in the spotlight after Bernstein downgraded the stock and cut its price target, saying investors may be better off owning actual AI winners instead. While Qualcomm still trades at a relatively cheap valuation, the firm sees weaker smartphone demand and rising memory costs as headwinds that could limit upside.                        

Bernstein points to what it calls “actual AI winners,” highlighting companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN). Both rank among Barchart’s top-rated stocks and are widely viewed as key players powering the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia remains the clearest pure-play AI leader in the market, and its business shows how quickly demand for AI infrastructure is expanding. The company sits at the center of the AI boom, with its GPUs powering training and inference workloads across hyperscale data centers. CEO Jensen Huang has described this moment as the "AI inflection point,” and has forecast that the chip revenue could reach $1 trillion by 2027. Its next-generation chips, such as Blackwell and Vera Rubin, are expected to drive this next wave of demand.

That strength shows up in the stock, too. Nvidia has roughly doubled over the past two years, yet the valuation still looks reasonable relative to its growth pace because of its recent pullback in 2026. The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the low-20x range, which is in line with the sector median and well below its own five-year average despite the company’s explosive expansion.

www.barchart.com

The latest financial results help explain why Nvidia is a frontrunner in the AI category. The chip company posted a record $68.1 billion in revenue, up 73% year-over-year, including a record $62.3 billion from its data center segment, which surged 75%. Net income reached $42.96 billion, rising 94%, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed 98% to $1.76. For the full fiscal year 2026, revenue jumped 65% to $215.9 billion, and the company returned $41.1 billion to shareholders.

Looking forward, for Nvidia’s next fiscal year, Wall Street currently expects about $7.66 a share in earnings and $369.4 billion in revenue. These impressive numbers indicate 69% EPS growth and about 71% revenue growth year-over-year.

Analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish. Barchart shows a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on NVDA, with an average 12-month price target around $269, implying roughly 56% upside from current levels.

For me, NVDA;s performance has cemented its AI supremacy. Its growth is phenomenal, its margins are enormous at 75%, and it is close to monopolizing GPUs. NVDA should fit the criteria of any investor interested in AI exposure.

www.barchart.com

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon is far more than an online retailer. Its AWS cloud business sits at the center of the AI race, and that gives the company a much bigger role in the market than its e-commerce roots might suggest. Amazon has become one of the key infrastructure players behind artificial intelligence, while also working with major AI firms and developing its own chips to support the next wave of demand.

Amazon is also pushing deeper into AI through cloud tools, custom chips, and autonomous agents designed to help customers automate tasks and build applications faster. The company is backing that strategy with heavy capital spending, including plans to pour about $200 billion into investments, mostly for AI data centers and related infrastructure, in 2026.

The stock, however, has not fully reflected that story, yet. AMZN shares are down about 10% year to date (YTD). They currently trade near $207, as investors worry about heavy AI spending. While the valuation is not cheap at about 26x forward earnings and roughly 3x sales, Amazon has a long history of spending heavily today to build a stronger business later.

www.barchart.com

The latest numbers help explain the optimism. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Amazon reported $213.4 billion in net sales, up 14% from a year earlier, while AWS revenue rose 24% to $35.6 billion. Net income reached $21.2 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.95, compared with $1.86 a year earlier. Free cash flow declined to $11.2 billion as capital spending increased, but Wall Street still sees meaningful upside driven by cloud and AI demand.

Looking ahead, the Wall Street consensus estimate for full-year 2026 is about $7.78 in EPS and $807.1 billion to $807.6 billion in revenue, representing 8% and 13% growth, respectively, year-over-year.

Overall, the consensus for Amazon on Wall Street is “Strong Buy,” with an average price target of about $287. That implies expected 38% upside potential over current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 167.52 -3.72 -2.17%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 127.11 -3.43 -2.63%
Qualcomm Inc
AMZN 199.34 -8.20 -3.95%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Provided a Temporary Distraction from a Collapse Brewing in AI Stocks. What Comes Next Could Get Ugly.
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Jumps on Doubts About a Ceasefire in Iran
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
AMD Stock Gets a Boost From Incoming CPU Price Hikes. Can it Touch $380 by 2027?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.