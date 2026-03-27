Snap Stock Hits New 52-Week Low as Social Media Shares Plunge. Should You Buy the Dip?

Snap (SNAP) stock plummeted to a new 52-week low this week after a Los Angeles jury found major social media platforms negligent for designing addictive products that harm minors.

The selloff has accelerated in recent weeks as SNAP continued to slip through its major moving averages (MAs), triggering algorithmic selling.

Versus the start of 2026, Snap shares are now down more than 50% .

Why the LA Ruling Is Bearish for Snap Stock

The LA verdict against Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google has created a toxic environment for Snap stock, as it has set a legal precedent that could prove troubling for the entire social media industry in 2026

Ruling that these giants are negligent in their design and can be held for user addiction, the jury shattered the long-held Section 230 defense that previously shielded them.

For SNAP, the decision signals a potential increase in litigation costs and forced product overhauls ahead that could stifle user engagement, the very engine of its revenue growth.

Investors are fleeing as they weigh the combined impact of rising compliance costs and the declining number of active users in the high-revenue North American market amid intense competition from the likes of TikTok.

SNAP Shares: Bargain or a Value Trap?

While SNAP shares do appear cheap at current levels, caution is warranted as they’re caught in a monetization pincer movement.

The company’s Snap Plus subscription service has seen some momentum, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the advertising revenue lost as brands shift budgets to more shoppable and AI-integrated platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

Meanwhile, Snap’s heavy reliance on stock-based compensation (SBC) continues to dilute existing shareholders, meaning even if its valuation stays flat, your individual slice of the pie keeps getting smaller.

Trading at about $4 currently, SNAP has effectively shrunk into a “ penny stock .” This could lead to a liquidity crunch as institutions and mutual funds are often prohibited by their own charters from buying shares under a certain threshold.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Snap?

Despite the aforementioned risks, Wall Street continues to see significant upside in Snap.

While the consensus rating on SNAP stock is a “Hold” only, the mean target of roughly $8 signals potential upside of a whopping 100% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.