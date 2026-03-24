Is CrowdStrike Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD ) is a cybersecurity company that provides cloud-native protection for endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. Valued at a market cap of $104.8 billion , the company is built upon its proprietary Falcon platform, a single-agent architecture designed to consolidate a wide array of security tools into a unified, AI-driven operating system for the modern Security Operations Center (SOC).

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CRWD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company has intensified its focus on Agentic AI and identity security, highlighted by the strategic acquisitions of SGNL and Seraphic Security to provide continuous, real-time authorization and browser-native protection.

This cybersecurity company has slipped 30.7% from its 52-week high of $566.90 , reached on Nov. 12, 2025. Shares of CRWD have declined 17.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 5.4% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CRWD are down 16.2%, compared to DOWI’s 4% loss. In the longer term, CRWD has gained 5.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging DOWI’s 8.3% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, CRWD has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January, with slight fluctuations and has started trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-March.

On Mar. 3, CRWD delivered better-than-expected Q4 results, prompting its shares to surge 4.2% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s total revenue improved 23% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 24% year-over-year to $5.25 billion, of which $330.7 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. Its profitability also looked strong, with adjusted EPS increasing 38.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12. Additionally, driven by strong business momentum and a record first-quarter pipeline heading into FY27, the company expressed confidence in raising its fiscal 2027 ARR outlook once again.

When compared to its rival, CRWD has notably outperformed Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ), which declined 14.9% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged PANW’s 14.7% YTD drop.