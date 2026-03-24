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Is Globe Life Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Globe Life Inc field-by Dorti via Shutterstock
Globe Life Inc field-by Dorti via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $10.8 billion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) provides life and supplemental health insurance products primarily to lower middle- and middle-income families. The company operates through three main segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, and Investments. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Globe Life fits this criterion perfectly. Its offerings include whole and term life policies, Medicare supplements, and various limited-benefit health products such as accident, cancer, and critical illness coverage.

Shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company have pulled back 9.1% from its 52-week high of $152.71. GL stock has decreased 3.2% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 7.9% drop over the same time frame. 

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GL stock has dipped marginally on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s 6.5% decline. However, shares of the company have risen 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 19.6% increase over the same time frame. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

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Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.39 and revenue of $1.52 billion on Feb. 4, shares of GL rose 1.5% the next day as investors focused on strong year-over-year gains, with net operating income increasing to $3.39 per share and net income rising to $3.29 per share. Sentiment was further supported by solid full-year results, as 2025 net operating income climbed to $14.52 per share and net income increased to $14.07 per share, both up 8% and above the midpoint of prior guidance. 

In comparison, rival Primerica, Inc. (PRI) has lagged behind GL stock. PRI stock has fallen 2.9% on a YTD basis and 14.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on GL. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $170.50 is a premium of 22.8% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 21,847.97 -98.79 -0.45%
Nasdaq Composite
GL 138.90 +1.52 +1.11%
Globe Life Inc
PRI 251.56 +1.68 +0.67%
Primerica Inc

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