Is Globe Life Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $10.8 billion , Globe Life Inc. ( GL ) provides life and supplemental health insurance products primarily to lower middle- and middle-income families. The company operates through three main segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, and Investments.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Globe Life fits this criterion perfectly. Its offerings include whole and term life policies, Medicare supplements, and various limited-benefit health products such as accident, cancer, and critical illness coverage.

Shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company have pulled back 9.1% from its 52-week high of $152.71 . GL stock has decreased 3.2% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.9% drop over the same time frame.

GL stock has dipped marginally on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s 6.5% decline. However, shares of the company have risen 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 19.6% increase over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.39 and revenue of $1.52 billion on Feb. 4, shares of GL rose 1.5% the next day as investors focused on strong year-over-year gains , with net operating income increasing to $3.39 per share and net income rising to $3.29 per share. Sentiment was further supported by solid full-year results, as 2025 net operating income climbed to $14.52 per share and net income increased to $14.07 per share, both up 8% and above the midpoint of prior guidance.

In comparison, rival Primerica, Inc. ( PRI ) has lagged behind GL stock. PRI stock has fallen 2.9% on a YTD basis and 14.1% over the past 52 weeks.