Iran War, Oil Volatility and Other Key Things to Watch This Week

Markets enter an important week dominated by extraordinary uncertainty around the Iran war trajectory following President Trump's late Friday Truth Social post suggesting he is considering "winding down" military operations after degrading Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities. The potential pivot comes just hours after Trump explicitly stated that stopping would not be "acceptable" because Iran could rebuild—the latest in a series of conflicting signals where Trump has repeatedly claimed the war is almost over only to quickly signal extended operations. The weekend saw continued Iranian missile and drone swarm attacks in the Persian Gulf despite launches trending down from Wednesday's peak, while reports emerged that the U.S. is sending thousands of additional Marines to the region and mulling ground force deployment in Iran. The whipsaw between de-escalation and intensification rhetoric creates extreme volatility in oil markets and inflation expectations, with cascading implications for Federal Reserve policy as the CME FedWatch tool now shows market participants expecting zero rate cuts in 2026—a dramatic shift from earlier dovish assumptions. The light economic calendar featuring preliminary March PMI data Tuesday and weekly jobless claims Thursday puts focus squarely on geopolitical developments and their impact on energy prices, inflation trajectories, and Fed policy flexibility.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Iran War Endgame Uncertainty

President Trump's Friday evening suggestion about "winding down" the Iran war creates extraordinary uncertainty about conflict trajectory, with immediate implications for oil prices, inflation expectations, and market risk appetite. The conflicting signals—first saying stopping is "unacceptable," then floating wind-down possibilities hours later—epitomize the communication whiplash that has characterized Trump's Iran policy throughout the conflict. The main question is whether Trump's latest comments represent genuine shift toward de-escalation or merely another iteration of premature victory declarations followed by extended operations. Reports of thousands of additional Marines deploying to the region and potential ground force use in Iran directly contradict wind-down rhetoric, creating confusion about actual military strategy. Markets will closely monitor any weekend or early-week developments for signs of diplomatic progress, ceasefire negotiations, or alternatively, further escalation that could lock in extended operations. Iran's continued attacks in the Persian Gulf despite reduced launch frequency suggest the regime retains capability and willingness to threaten Strait of Hormuz traffic regardless of U.S.-Israeli operations cessation. Any genuine de-escalation could trigger sharp oil price declines and market relief rallies, while renewed intensification would pressure risk assets and support energy positions.

Oil Price Volatility and Inflation Implications

The Iran war's unclear trajectory creates extreme volatility in energy markets, with potential swings between significantly higher prices if conflict escalates and sharp declines if genuine de-escalation occurs. Wednesday's crude oil inventories at 10:30am will provide supply-demand insights amid geopolitical premium that has dominated pricing. The energy price path directly feeds inflation expectations and Federal Reserve policy flexibility—extended high oil prices entrench inflationary pressures that constrain the Fed's ability to cut rates despite employment weakness, while rapid price declines from conflict resolution could quickly improve inflation outlook and restore policy accommodation possibilities. The current market pricing of zero 2026 rate cuts reflects recognition that persistent energy-driven inflation pressures prevent Fed easing regardless of growth concerns. Energy sector stocks face binary outcomes depending on conflict trajectory, with extended operations supporting elevated prices and profitability while de-escalation could trigger sharp reversals. Airlines, transportation companies, and consumer-facing businesses await resolution for opposite reasons—needing lower fuel costs to restore margins and consumer purchasing power. The oil price uncertainty creates challenges for any sectors with significant energy input costs or sensitivity to consumer discretionary spending affected by gasoline prices.

Fed Policy Paralysis and Rate Cut Expectations

The dramatic shift in market expectations from earlier dovish assumptions to current pricing of zero 2026 rate cuts reflects recognition that the Federal Reserve faces impossible policy choices—February's 92,000 job loss suggests economy needs support, yet surging oil prices create inflation pressures that prevent accommodation. The CME FedWatch tool's stark repositioning demonstrates how quickly geopolitical developments can overwhelm domestic economic considerations in policy calculus. The Fed cannot aggressively cut rates to support weakening employment while oil-driven inflation threatens to become entrenched, yet maintaining restrictive policy amid job losses risks accelerating economic deterioration. The policy paralysis benefits rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and REITs by removing concerns about further hikes, but eliminates the tailwind from anticipated cuts that had supported equity valuations. The zero-cut pricing creates potential for significant volatility in either direction—genuine Iran conflict de-escalation could rapidly restore cut expectations as oil prices decline, while extended operations could shift expectations toward potential hikes if inflation reaccelerates. Bond markets face complex positioning challenges as recession risks from employment weakness compete with inflation concerns from energy shocks.

Economic Activity Signals Amid Geopolitical Noise

Tuesday's preliminary March PMI data at 9:45am for both manufacturing and services sectors will provide the first comprehensive economic activity insights for the month, helping determine whether February's employment shock represents isolated weakness or broader deterioration. The manufacturing PMI will offer perspectives on industrial conditions, new orders, and employment trends that could validate or contradict labor market weakness signals. Services PMI will provide insights into the economy's dominant sector, with particular focus on employment components and pricing pressures. The PMI data takes on heightened importance given the light economic calendar that otherwise provides limited fundamental anchors for market direction. Thursday's initial jobless claims will offer important weekly labor market updates to assess whether employment conditions are stabilizing or continuing to deteriorate. The claims data has become increasingly important as investors seek early warning signals about potential recession onset following February's job losses. The sparse economic calendar means geopolitical developments and their energy market impacts will likely drive market direction more than domestic fundamentals this week, creating challenges for fundamental analysis and increasing technical factor importance.

Sector Rotation and Defensive Positioning

The combination of zero expected rate cuts, geopolitical uncertainty, employment weakness, and inflation concerns creates extraordinarily complex sector rotation dynamics. Energy stocks benefit from elevated oil prices but face reversal risk from conflict de-escalation. Defensive sectors like utilities and consumer staples historically perform well during stagflationary periods but face headwinds from the elimination of rate cut expectations that had supported valuations. Technology and growth stocks face pressure from the higher-for-longer rate environment while also confronting questions about earnings sustainability if economic deterioration accelerates. Financial sector faces mixed signals—higher rates support net interest margins but loan growth and credit quality could deteriorate if recession materializes. The lack of clear directional catalysts from either economic data or earnings this week means positioning will likely reflect geopolitical risk tolerance and inflation trajectory assumptions more than fundamental company analysis. The market's shift toward pricing zero cuts represents significant recalibration that could continue reversing if Iran conflict genuinely winds down or intensify further if military operations extend. Investors face difficult choices about whether current positioning appropriately reflects stagflation risks or if geopolitical premium has created opportunities in oversold growth sectors.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.