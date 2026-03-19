Is Mid-America Apartment Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Germantown, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi-family apartment communities in the southeast and mid-west U.S. and Texas. Valued at $15 billion by market cap, the company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” MAA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. MAA's strengths include its strategic Sunbelt region focus, operational excellence through vertical integration, and tech investments enhancing resident experience.

Despite its notable strength, MAA shares slipped 25.7% from their 52-week high of $169.42, achieved on Mar. 31, 2025. Over the past three months, MAA stock has declined 7.7%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 5% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of MAA fell 10.5% on a six-month basis and dipped 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month 2.1% dip and 24.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MAA has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late May, 2025.

On Feb. 4, MAA shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $2.23 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.22 per share. The company’s revenue was $555.6 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $557.8 million. MAA expects full-year FFO in the range of $8.35 to $8.71 per share.

MAA’s rival, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 14.2% downtick on a six-month basis, but outpaced the stock with a 21% lossover the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MAA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $144.96 suggests a potential upside of 15.2% from current price levels.