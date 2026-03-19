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Is Mid-America Apartment Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Germantown, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi-family apartment communities in the southeast and mid-west U.S. and Texas. Valued at $15 billion by market cap, the company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” MAA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. MAA's strengths include its strategic Sunbelt region focus, operational excellence through vertical integration, and tech investments enhancing resident experience.

Despite its notable strength, MAA shares slipped 25.7% from their 52-week high of $169.42, achieved on Mar. 31, 2025. Over the past three months, MAA stock has declined 7.7%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 5% losses during the same time frame.

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Shares of MAA fell 10.5% on a six-month basis and dipped 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month 2.1% dip and 24.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MAA has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late May, 2025.

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On Feb. 4, MAA shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $2.23 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.22 per share. The company’s revenue was $555.6 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $557.8 million. MAA expects full-year FFO in the range of $8.35 to $8.71 per share.

MAA’s rival, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 14.2% downtick on a six-month basis, but outpaced the stock with a 21% lossover the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MAA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $144.96 suggests a potential upside of 15.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,152.42 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
MAA 125.80 -2.27 -1.77%
Mid-America Apartment Communities
AVB 166.11 -4.46 -2.61%
Avalonbay Communities

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