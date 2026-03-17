1 Data Center Stock That’s More Than Doubled Over the Past Year

Quanta Services (PWR) has strong technical momentum and is trading near new all-time highs.

The stock is up more than 115% over the past 52 weeks.

PWR maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Quanta Services is set to benefit from multi-year contracts in renewable energy and data centers.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $83.64 billion, Quanta Services (PWR) is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. Quanta has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and other selected international markets.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. PWR checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 21, shares are up 20.51%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Quanta Services

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Quanta scored an all-time high of $576.86 on March 10.

Quanta has a Weighted Alpha of +108.81.

PWR has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 115% over the past 52 weeks.

Quanta has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $567.15 with a 50-day moving average of $507.33.

PWR has made 7 new highs and is up 8.05% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.28.

There’s a technical support level around $567.29.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$83.64 billion market capitalization.

57.04x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.08% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow 17.70% this year and another 12.65% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 21.99% this year and an additional 17.47% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Quanta Services

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 19 “Strong Buy” and 9 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $360 and $685.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $441 and $944.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy" with a price target of $615.

Morningstar thinks the stock is 47% overvalued with a fair value of $380.

1,289 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 98 think it won’t.

22,720 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 3.06% of the float with 3.72 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Quanta Services

Quanta’s strategic partnerships and multi-year contracts with major utilities and tech companies have bolstered its position in the renewable energy and data center infrastructure sectors, reflecting strong execution and market demand.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.