Is Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Outperforming the Dow?

New York-based Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. With a market cap of $67.3 billion, the company offers a complete portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WBD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. WBD's strengths include iconic brands (Warner Bros., HBO, CNN), diverse content, and global distribution in 220+ countries. Its tech investments in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity boost its edge.

Despite its notable strength, WBD slipped 8.3% from its 52-week high of $30, achieved on Dec. 12, 2025. Over the past three months, WBD stock has declined 4.8%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 2.4% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of WBD rose 50.7% on a six-month basis and climbed 170% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming DOWI’s six-month gains of 2.6% and solid 13.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, WBD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late May, 2025. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February.

On Feb. 26, WBD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its loss of $0.10 per share fell short of Wall Street expectations of EPS of $0.02. The company’s revenue was $9.5 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

In the competitive arena of entertainment, Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) has lagged behind WBD, with a 45.8% downtick over the past six months and 18.7% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on WBD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $29.03 suggests a potential upside of 5.5% from current price levels.