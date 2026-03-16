Centrus Energy Just Struck a Landmark Deal with Palantir. Should You Buy the Uranium Stock Now?

The nuclear energy sector is buzzing around Centrus Energy (LEU) after the company recently announced a landmark AI partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR). Notably, Centrus — the only U.S. commercial uranium enricher — is racing to expand its facility in Piketon, Ohio, to meet surging demand for low-enriched and advanced reactor fuel.

Palantir’s AI-driven Foundry platform will help optimize Centrus’ project controls, supply chain, and engineering. Early results are eye-popping, as the collaboration has already identified nearly $300 million in potential cost savings, speeding up timelines for new capacity. The announcement comes amid a boom in nuclear investment — the U.S. is pushing to quadruple nuclear power, while Congressional backing for domestic fuel supply is strong.

Analysts call the deal a huge positive for Centrus’ expansion plans, signaling increased efficiency as the company scales up. However, a key question remains: can tech infusion help Centrus capitalize on its $3.8 billion backlog and national security role?

Why Centrus’ Growth Story Still Looks Intact

Centrus Energy has quietly been building momentum behind the scenes. For years, the company generated steady revenue from two core businesses: nuclear fuel brokering and fuel services. Now, it has reorganized operations into two clearer segments, LEU and HALEU, positioning itself for the next phase of nuclear fuel demand. The LEU side continues supplying utilities through long-term contracts, while the HALEU segment is gaining traction after successfully running its enrichment pilot program for two straight years with the U.S. Department of Energy.

That progress helped Centrus secure a $900 million federal award to expand enrichment capacity in Ohio. In short, Centrus isn’t just maintaining its business — it’s laying the groundwork for a much larger role in America’s nuclear fuel supply chain.

After skyrocketing in 2025, LEU stock has cooled in 2026. Shares surged as much as 500%-plus in 2025 as government support and nuclear trends favored domestic producers. However, profit-taking has since pulled the stock down roughly 12% year-to-date (YTD) as excitement has normalized.

Even so, a jump back above $200 per share puts Centrus well above most energy peers in valuation. By traditional metrics, it looks expensive, trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 60 times. That is rich versus typical energy firms, but analysts argue it prices in a unique growth path. At roughly 30 times trailing EV/EBITDA with a market capitalization of $4.1 billion on a limited free float, Centrus carries a hefty premium, which shows the scarcity of U.S. enrichment capacity.

The Palantir Partnership Aims to Support Expansion

The Centrus-Palantir deal is a clear response to that premium — Centrus is using AI to protect margins as it expands. The announcement immediately attracted investor attention, although traders took a cautious stance. On March 12, LEU stock jumped more than 7%, showing bullishness about how fast savings will materialize. Meanwhile, Wall Street commentary was upbeat.

Evercore ISI analysts noted that the partnership leverages Palantir’s tools to meet tight deadlines. Palantir executives said their AI system will “drive measurable impact” in speeding production. Investors remembered Centrus’ history of government deals, seeing this collaboration as another plus.

In my view, the news is a strategically positive development, and it should de-risk the execution of Centrus’ planned capacity expansion and potentially improve profit margins as production scales.

Centrus Delivered Strong 2025 Results

Centrus reported strong full-year 2025 results in February. Revenue for 2025 was $448.7 million, up slightly from $442 million in 2024. The haul came from two segments. The LEU (low-enriched uranium) business generated $346.2 million, down 1% year-over-year (YOY), as a jump in separative work units (SWU) sales offset a drop in uranium oxide sales.

Centrus ended 2025 with robust profitability. Full-year net income was $77.8 million, translating to EPS of $4.33 for 2025.

Operationally, cash flows remained strong. The company finished 2025 with about $2 billion in unrestricted cash and equivalents, bolstering its balance sheet for expansion.

Separately, management highlighted a major milestone. In Q4, Centrus officially launched construction of its centrifuge manufacturing facilities with the DOE’s $900 million HALEU award. CEO Amir Vexler called 2025 “a milestone year” with the company’s LEU backlog rising to $2.3 billion and new government mandates firmly in place. Vexler noted sharply higher SWU prices and said Centrus is “excited to provide a uniquely American solution” to fueling reactors and advanced reactors.

Looking ahead, Centrus issued 2026 revenue guidance of $425 million to $475 million, with a midpoint of $450 million, roughly flat with 2025. Analyst consensus pegs 2026 revenue at around $464 million. The company itself gave no strict quarterly targets, but management said that it will continue investing heavily, including for R&D and plant buildout. Plus, with a firm backlog and government commitments, executives signaled that profits should scale with volumes over the next few years.

What Do Analysts Say About Centrus Stock?

Wall Street’s opinions on LEU stock vary. Evercore ISI recently trimmed its 12-month target to $390 from $452 but kept an “Outperform” rating. Analysts acknowledge near-term uncertainties but still see Centrus benefiting from a looming supply shortfall. Evercore highlighted that when Russian uranium imports halt in 2028, U.S. enrichment demand should outstrip supply, creating a deficit of 6 million SWU. That underpins a bullish long-term thesis as government demand and U.S. fleet needs surge.

By contrast, UBS is more cautious. In early March, the firm cut its target to $195, citing profit-taking in LEU stock. Analysts worry how quickly Centrus can scale production, especially after a modest Q3 revenue beat but lower-than-expected revenue in October. Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets just began coverage with a “Hold” rating and $135 target, noting that Centrus’ big jump has already priced in much of its growth. RBC highlighted that although the backlog and federal support are robust, execution risks remain as the business transforms.

On the optimistic side, Craig-Hallum maintains a “Buy” rating and $294 target, betting on Centrus’ expanding government support and nuclear tailwinds.

Overall, the consensus rating from 15 analysts is a “Moderate Buy." The mean price target of $278.69 suggests potential upside of about 29%.