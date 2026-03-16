1 Healthcare Stock That Brings the Profits Straight to Your Home

Viemed Healthcare (VMD) demonstrates strong technical momentum and is trading at a new 2-year high.

Shares are up more than 30% over the past 52 weeks.

VMD maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

I see VMD as an attractive investment opportunity, combining strong growth, profitability, and technical strength at a $355 million market cap.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $355 million, Viemed Healthcare (VMD) is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. VMD checks those boxes.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Viemed Healthcare

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Viemed scored a 2-year high of $9.96 on March 16.

Viemed has a Weighted Alpha of +57.28.

It has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 30.52% over the past 52 weeks.

VMD has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $9.96 with a 50-day moving average of $8.12.

Viemed has made 12 new highs and is up 19.32% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.27.

There’s a technical support level around $9.01.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$355 million market capitalization.

24.86x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Revenue is expected to grow 16.71% this year and another 14.98% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Viemed Healthcare

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 1 “Strong Buy” and 1“Hold” opinion with a price target of $11.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 15% undervalued with a fair value of $10.92.

16 individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool this the stock will beat the market while none think it won't.

2,940 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Buy.”

Short interest is 0.93% of the float with 1.58 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Viemed Healthcare

VMD presents a compelling investment opportunity with its attractive valuation, strong growth, and high profitability.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.