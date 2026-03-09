A $7 Million Reason to Buy This Penny Stock Under $1 Today

A glass jar full of pennies_ Image by John Brueske via Shutterstock_

Autozi Internet Technology (AZI) stock more than tripled on March 9, after the automotive retail and tech firm said its controlling shareholder has completed a previously announced $7 million capital infusion commitment. Investors cheered AZI as the shareholder, in conjunction with several other co-investors, proposed up to $110 million in additional funding, valuing the company shares at $1.30 each.

Despite an explosive rally on Monday, however, AZI shares remain down about 75% versus their year-to-date high.

Is Autozi Stock Undervalued Currently?

Autozi stock pushed aggressively to the upside this morning as the company now has much-needed capital to sustain its day-to-day operations.

Plus, the proposed valuation for additional funding ($1.30 per share) represents a massive premium over AZI’s current price, which means the consortium of investors view the firm as significantly undervalued.

On Monday, the Beijing-headquartered firm pushed past its 20-day moving average (MA) as well, indicating shifting momentum in the near term.

Meanwhile, Autozi Internet Technology’s relative strength index (140-day) sits at about 44, reinforcing that the bullish bias is not near exhaustion yet.

AZI Shares Have Huge Opportunities Ahead

Beyond this capital infusion, AZI stock is worth owning due to its dirt-cheap valuation and the firm’s aggressive expansion strategy.

At a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of just 0.01x, this Chinese name remains notably inexpensive to own compared to industry peers, offering material upside — especially if its balance sheet continues to stabilize.

Additionally, Autozi is pivoting toward high-margin auto parts sales and recently secured a $500 million European cooperation framework with Velocar.

AZI announced a $1.1 billion digital asset acquisition and $2 billion sales target last month, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a powerhouse automotive e-commerce and supply chain.

Amid these tailwinds, the company’s penny-stock status positions it well for outsized returns in 2026.

A Word of Caution in Playing Autozi Internet Technology

Despite aforementioned positives, however, some caution is warranted given Autozi shares do not currently receive Wall Street coverage .

This means investors are currently on their own when it comes to evaluating AZI’s valuation and future prospects.