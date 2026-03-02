SLB Stock: Is SLB Outperforming the Energy Sector?

Houston, Texas-based SLB N.V. (SLB), formerly known as Schlumberger Limited, provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $76.8 billion, the company operates through Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems divisions.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” SLB sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.
The stock touched its 52-week high of $52.40 on Feb. 12, and is down 2% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 44%, outperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 25.3% rise during the same time frame.
Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares grew 25.5%, outperforming XLE, which delivered 24.8% returns over the same time frame. SLB has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last year, indicating bullish momentum.
SLB released its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 23. The company’s revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $9.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.78, also coming on top of Wall Street estimates.
When compared to its peer, Baker Hughes Company (BKR), SLB has lagged behind. BKR has surged 49.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SLB stock.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about SLB. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $56.24 suggests a 9.5% upside potential from current price levels.
