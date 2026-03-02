Barchart.com
SLB Stock: Is SLB Outperforming the Energy Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Schlumberger Ltd_ website-by chrisdorney via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based SLB N.V. (SLB), formerly known as Schlumberger Limited, provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $76.8 billion, the company operates through Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems divisions. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” SLB sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $52.40 on Feb. 12, and is down 2% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 44%, outperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 25.3% rise during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares grew 25.5%, outperforming XLE, which delivered 24.8% returns over the same time frame. SLB has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last year, indicating bullish momentum.

SLB released its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 23. The company’s revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $9.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.78, also coming on top of Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, Baker Hughes Company (BKR), SLB has lagged behind. BKR has surged 49.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SLB stock.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about SLB. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $56.24 suggests a 9.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 56.97 +1.05 +1.88%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
SLB 51.17 -0.17 -0.33%
Slb Limited
BKR 65.85 +0.59 +0.90%
Baker Hughes Company

Reserve Your Spot