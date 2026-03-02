Barchart.com
Is McKesson Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

Mckesson Corporation logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Mckesson Corporation logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson Corporation (MCK) stands as one of the most influential players in global healthcare distribution. The company moves pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and critical health products across a vast network that links biopharma manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and ultimately patients.

With a market cap of nearly $120.9 billion, it occupies the “large-cap” arena reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale underscores its dominant position in healthcare distribution and its broad operational reach across domestic and international markets.

MCK stock currently sits at its 52-week high of $987.37, reached in February. Over the past three months, the shares have gained 11.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite ($NASXfell 2.4%, marking clear short-term outperformance against the broader index.

www.barchart.com

The longer-term trend reinforces the strength. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK stock has surged 59% and remains up 20.4% year-to-date (YTD). During the same 52-week stretch, Nasdaq advanced 22.2% but has declined 2.5% YTD. Across both time horizons, McKesson delivered clear relative outperformance. 

The technical structure supports the narrative. Since February, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $865.65. It also remains above its 200-day moving average of $776.06 since April 2025. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, MCK stock climbed 16.5% following the release of fiscal Q3 2026 results a day earlier. During the quarter, revenue reached $106.2 billion, matching analyst expectations and marking an 11.4% year-over-year expansion. Adjusted EPS rose 16.3% to $9.34, surpassing the Street's estimate of $9.27.

Growth stemmed from strong oncology performance, expanding biopharma services, and continued momentum in North American pharmaceutical distribution. Management reinforced that confidence by raising its full-year non-GAAP earnings outlook, projecting 17% to 19% growth compared to the prior year.

To frame McKesson’s performance in context, rival Cencora, Inc. (COR) has gained 49.5% over the past 52 weeks and stands up 10.2% YTD. While Cencora has delivered impressive returns, McKesson has edged ahead on both longer-term and YTD measures. 

Wall Street’s conviction reflects the distinction. MCK stock carries a “Strong Buy” overall rating from 17 analysts. Moreover, it is already trading above its mean price target of $973.19.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,668.21 -210.17 -0.92%
Nasdaq Composite
MCK 987.37 +12.92 +1.33%
Mckesson Corp
COR 372.14 +5.49 +1.50%
Cencora Inc

