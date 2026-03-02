Is McKesson Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) stands as one of the most influential players in global healthcare distribution. The company moves pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and critical health products across a vast network that links biopharma manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and ultimately patients.

With a market cap of nearly $120.9 billion , it occupies the “large-cap” arena reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale underscores its dominant position in healthcare distribution and its broad operational reach across domestic and international markets.

MCK stock currently sits at its 52-week high of $987.37 , reached in February. Over the past three months, the shares have gained 11.7% , while the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ) fell 2.4% , marking clear short-term outperformance against the broader index.

The longer-term trend reinforces the strength. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK stock has surged 59% and remains up 20.4% year-to-date (YTD). During the same 52-week stretch, Nasdaq advanced 22.2% but has declined 2.5% YTD. Across both time horizons, McKesson delivered clear relative outperformance.

The technical structure supports the narrative. Since February, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $865.65. It also remains above its 200-day moving average of $776.06 since April 2025.

On Feb. 5, MCK stock climbed 16.5% following the release of fiscal Q3 2026 results a day earlier. During the quarter, revenue reached $106.2 billion, matching analyst expectations and marking an 11.4% year-over-year expansion. Adjusted EPS rose 16.3% to $9.34, surpassing the Street's estimate of $9.27.

Growth stemmed from strong oncology performance, expanding biopharma services, and continued momentum in North American pharmaceutical distribution. Management reinforced that confidence by raising its full-year non-GAAP earnings outlook, projecting 17% to 19% growth compared to the prior year.

To frame McKesson’s performance in context, rival Cencora, Inc. ( COR ) has gained 49.5% over the past 52 weeks and stands up 10.2% YTD. While Cencora has delivered impressive returns, McKesson has edged ahead on both longer-term and YTD measures.