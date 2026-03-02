Is McKesson Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson Corporation (MCK) stands as one of the most influential players in global healthcare distribution. The company moves pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and critical health products across a vast network that links biopharma manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and ultimately patients.
With a market cap of nearly $120.9 billion, it occupies the “large-cap” arena reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale underscores its dominant position in healthcare distribution and its broad operational reach across domestic and international markets.
MCK stock currently sits at its 52-week high of $987.37, reached in February. Over the past three months, the shares have gained 11.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) fell 2.4%, marking clear short-term outperformance against the broader index.
The longer-term trend reinforces the strength. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK stock has surged 59% and remains up 20.4% year-to-date (YTD). During the same 52-week stretch, Nasdaq advanced 22.2% but has declined 2.5% YTD. Across both time horizons, McKesson delivered clear relative outperformance.
The technical structure supports the narrative. Since February, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $865.65. It also remains above its 200-day moving average of $776.06 since April 2025.
On Feb. 5, MCK stock climbed 16.5% following the release of fiscal Q3 2026 results a day earlier. During the quarter, revenue reached $106.2 billion, matching analyst expectations and marking an 11.4% year-over-year expansion. Adjusted EPS rose 16.3% to $9.34, surpassing the Street's estimate of $9.27.
Growth stemmed from strong oncology performance, expanding biopharma services, and continued momentum in North American pharmaceutical distribution. Management reinforced that confidence by raising its full-year non-GAAP earnings outlook, projecting 17% to 19% growth compared to the prior year.
To frame McKesson’s performance in context, rival Cencora, Inc. (COR) has gained 49.5% over the past 52 weeks and stands up 10.2% YTD. While Cencora has delivered impressive returns, McKesson has edged ahead on both longer-term and YTD measures.
Wall Street’s conviction reflects the distinction. MCK stock carries a “Strong Buy” overall rating from 17 analysts. Moreover, it is already trading above its mean price target of $973.19.
On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.