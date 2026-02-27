Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ), is a biotechnology company headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, with a market cap of around $82.6 billion . The company specializes in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing transformative medicines across a broad range of serious diseases, including eye diseases, allergy and inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, hematologic, and rare diseases.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comfortably falls within this group. The biotechnology leader is widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of innovative medicines and its development of breakthrough therapies.

The healthcare company’s shares have slipped just 4.8% from its 52-week high of $821.11 reached on Jan. 9. Moreover, over the past three months, REGN declined marginally , compared to the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 2.4% slump .

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has gained 11.2%, underperforming NASX’s 22.2% returns over the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 1.3%, outpacing the NASX’s 2.5% decline.

The stock has largely been trading above the 50-day moving average since mid-July 2025, but with some fluctuations. The stock is also trading above the 200-day moving average since late October.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock has climbed largely due to positive regulatory and pipeline developments and strong investor sentiment. The company reached new highs as optimism built around FDA approvals and expanded label opportunities for key products like Eylea HD and continued robust sales growth for Dupixent and Libtayo.

However, REGN underperformed compared to its rival, Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ), which gained 26.9% over the past 52 weeks and 18.6% on a YTD basis.