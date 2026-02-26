Nat-Gas Prices Retreat on Larger Inventories and Warmer US Weather

April Nymex natural gas (NGJ26) on Thursday closed down by -0.041 (-1.43%).

April nat-gas prices tumbled to a 5-month nearest-futures low on Thursday and settled sharply lower. Gas prices retreated on Thursday on a below-average draw in weekly inventories and a warmer US weather outlook, potentially reducing nat-gas heating demand. Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories fell by -52 bcf for the week ended February 20, a much smaller draw than the five-year average for the week of -168 bcf.

Forecasts of warmer-than-normal late-winter weather in the US also weighed on nat-gas prices. The Commodity Weather Group said Thursday that above-normal temperatures are expected across most of the US for March 3-7 and across the eastern half of the US for March 8-12.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 112.7 bcf/day (+6.5% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 91.6 bcf/day (+15.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 19.7 bcf/day (+0.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are bearish for prices. Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 108.82 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high last Friday.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather. The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating. About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 21 fell -13.46% y/y to 78,464 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 21 rose +1.7% y/y to 4,302,222 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 20 fell by -52 bcf, a slightly larger draw than the market consensus of -50 bcf but well below the 5-year weekly average draw of -168 bcf. As of February 20, nat-gas inventories were up +9.7% y/y and -0.3% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling near-normal nat-gas supplies. As of February 24, gas storage in Europe was 30% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 47% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 20 was unchanged at a 2.5-year high of 133 rigs. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

