What Options Data Tells Us to Expect from Nvidia Stock After February 25 Earnings

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are inching higher ahead of the artificial intelligence (AI) darling’s fourth-quarter results, which are scheduled for Wednesday after the bell. Consensus is for the chipmaker to post $65.7 billion sales on $1.45 a share of earnings for its Q4, which would mean a 65% and 71% year-on-year increase in its top- and bottom-line, respectively.

Ahead of the financial release, Nvidia stock is up about 12% versus its year-to-date low.

Where Options Data Suggests Nvidia Stock Is Headed

According to Barchart, options data heading into Nvidia’s earnings is largely skewed to the upside, with a put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring Feb. 27 holding well below 1.

The upper price on those contracts currently sits at about $203, indicating NVDA stock could gain another 5% by the end of this week.

Moreover, the artificial intelligence giant has recently pushed past its major moving averages (20-day, 50-day, and 100-day), indicating bulls have taken control across multiple timeframes.

A small 0.021% dividend yield makes Nvidia even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026.

Truist Sees Significant Further Upside in NVDA Shares

Truist’s senior analyst William Stein expects NVDA to record a “beat and raise” on Wednesday. On the earnings call, its management will express “optimism about products, demand, supply, and long-term drivers,” effectively paving the way for this AI stock to hit $275 by year-end, he added.

In a research note dated Feb. 23, Stein maintained his “Buy” rating on Nvidia shares, citing Blackwell ramp that offers significant visibility into future revenue growth.

All in all, while software stocks are currently experiencing a “SaaS-pocalypse”, Nvidia remains the primary beneficiary of hundreds of billions that hyperscalers plan on spending on AI infrastructure in 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nvidia?

Wall Street firms also recommend sticking with Nvidia as it has a history of closing both February and March in the green.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on NVDA shares sits at a “Strong Buy” heading into the titan’s Q4 release, with the mean target of about $255 indicating potential upside of another 35% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.