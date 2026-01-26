Barchart.com
Hogs Close with Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures closed Monday Trade with contracts 55 to 70 cents lower, as February was down a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $83.25 on Monday afternoon, down 31 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 55 cents on Jan 22 at $83.62. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was $1.51 higher at $97.26 per cwt. The butt and ham primals were reported lower, with the rib up $5.97. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 426,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week but 5,345 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $88.300, down $0.050,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $96.725, up $0.550

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.225, up $0.675,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 96.725s +0.550 +0.57%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 88.300s -0.050 -0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 100.225s +0.675 +0.68%
Lean Hogs

