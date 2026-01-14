Barchart.com
Cattle Fall Back to Close Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay
Live cattle futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down $1 to $2.10. Cash trade has yet to get fully kicked off this week, as last week was $232-233 across the country. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales or bids on the 974 head offered. Feeder cattle futures were $1.52 to $2.50 lower at the final bell on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 57 cents to $369.69 on January 13.  

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to 88 cents. Choice boxes were up 54 cents to $358.53, while Select was 47 cents higher at $357.65. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 117,000 head, taking the week to date total to 352,000. That was 4,000 head below last week and 10,841 shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.150, down $2.100,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.325, down $1.650,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $232.325, down $1.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.750, down $1.525,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.700, down $2.425,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.175, down $2.425,


