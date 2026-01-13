Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Rallying on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures rallying on Tuesday, with contracts up $2.05 to $2.80 at midday. Cash trade from last week was at $232-233 across the country, with a few Monday sales at $233. Feeder cattle futures are $3.95 to $5.70 higher so far on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 66 cents to $368.56 on January 9.  The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 11,549 head for sale, with feeder steers steady to $2 lower and heifers firm to $4 higher. Calves were up $8-12 for steers and steady for heifer calves.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to now a $1.02 premium for Select. Choice boxes were up 91 cents to $358.02, while Select was 99 cents higher at $359.04. Monday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head. That was 1,000 head below last week and 2,916 shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.300, up $2.050,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $238.850, up $2.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $233.325, up $2.725,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.000, up $3.950

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $361.725, up $5.550

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.150, up $5.700


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.400 +2.800 +1.21%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.950 +2.875 +1.22%
Live Cattle
LEG26 237.225 +1.975 +0.84%
Live Cattle
GFH26 362.200 +6.025 +1.69%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 366.175 +4.125 +1.14%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 360.625 +6.175 +1.74%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 5
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot