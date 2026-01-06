Barchart.com
Nat-Gas Prices Sink on Forecasts for Above-Normal US Temps

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock
February Nymex natural gas (NGG26) on Tuesday closed down -0.173 (-4.91%),

Feb nat-gas prices extended their week-long plunge on Tuesday to a new 2.25-month nearest-futures low.   Forecasts for above-normal US temperatures that will curb heating demand and allow for nat-gas inventories to rebuild are hammering prices.  Forecaster Xweather said Tuesday that above-normal temperatures will grip nearly the entire US through January 10, with more seasonal weather in the second half of the month.  

Higher US nat-gas production is also bearish for prices.  The EIA on December 9 raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production to 107.74 bcf/day from its November estimate of 107.70 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Tuesday was 112.2 bcf/day (+8.7% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Tuesday was 89.5 bcf/day (-25.2% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Tuesday were 18.5 bcf/day (-6.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported on December 10 that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended December 6 rose +2.3% y/y to 85,330 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 6 rose +2.84% y/y to 4,291,665 GWh.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 26 fell by -38 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -51 bcf and much smaller than the 5-year weekly average draw of -120 bcf.  As of December 26, nat-gas inventories were down -1.1% y/y and were +1.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.  As of January 4, gas storage in Europe was 60% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 73% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Tuesday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 2 fell by -2 to 125 rigs, modestly below the 2.25-year high of 130 set on November 28.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


