Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Above-Normal US Temps Weigh on Nat-Gas Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

February Nymex natural gas (NGG26) on Monday closed down -0.095 (-2.63%),

Feb nat-gas prices fell to a 2.25-month low on the nearest futures chart on Monday and settled sharply lower.  Weather forecasts of above-normal US temperatures, which will reduce nat-gas heating demand, are weighing on prices.  Forecaster Xweather said Monday that the outlook has shifted warmer for temperatures from the Midwest to the East Coast for January 10-14.  

Higher US nat-gas production is also bearish for prices.  The EIA on December 9 raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production to 107.74 bcf/day from its November estimate of 107.70 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Monday was 110.5 bcf/day (+4.3% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Monday was 96.7 bcf/day (-6.8% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Monday were 19.7 bcf/day (-1.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported on December 10 that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended December 6 rose +2.3% y/y to 85,330 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 6 rose +2.84% y/y to 4,291,665 GWh.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 26 fell by -38 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -51 bcf and much smaller than the 5-year weekly average draw of -120 bcf.  As of December 26, nat-gas inventories were down -1.1% y/y and were +1.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.  As of January 3, gas storage in Europe was 61% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 73% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Tuesday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 2 fell by -2 to 125 rigs, modestly below the 2.25-year high of 130 set on November 28.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGH26 2.895 -0.729 -20.12%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot