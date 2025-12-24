Barchart.com
This Spanish Bank Stock Has Surged 160% in 2025

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
  • Santander (SAN) has strong technical momentum and is trading at new 10-year highs.
  • SAN is up more than 160% in the past 52 weeks.
  • The stock maintains a 100% technical “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • SAN is a Spanish financial institution that offers access to U.S. investors. 

Author’s Note: This is a Spanish bank that trades as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SAN.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $175 billion, Banco Santander (SAN) is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The bank provides services for individuals and companies that include leasing, factoring, stock brokerage, and mutual fund services.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. SAN checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Nov. 26, the stock has gained 10.86%.

www.barchart.com

Barchart Technical Indicators for Banco Santander

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Banco Santander scored a new 10-year high of $11.86 on Dec. 24.

  • SAN has a Weighted Alpha of +149.88.
  • Banco Santander has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The ADR gained 159.54% over the past year.
  • SAN has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The ADR recently traded at $11.86 with a 50-day moving average of $10.63.
  • SAN made 18 new highs and gained 16.68% in the last month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.71.
  • There’s a technical support level around $11.73.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $175 billion market capitalization.
  • 13.32x trailing price-earnings ratio.
  • 2.23% dividend yield.
  • Revenue is expected to decrease 0.10% this year and another 0.61% next year.
  • Earnings are estimated to increase 23.84% this year and an additional 8.75% next year.

Analysts and Investor Sentiment on Banco Santander

Wall Street analysts like this ADR and so do individual investors.

  • Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have given 8 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy” and 6 “Hold” opinions on the ADR.
  • Value Line does not rate ADRs.
  • CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor does not rate ADRs.
  • Morningstar thinks with the stock’s recent runup, it’s 36% overvalued.
  • 3,042 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market, while 397 think it won’t.
  • 43,070 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

The Bottom Line on Banco Santander

Wall Street analysts and individual investors agree on this foreign bank ADR. If you want to diversify your portfolio with some foreign equities, this bank is a good place to do that.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

