Nat-Gas Prices Sink on Above-Normal US Temps

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock
January Nymex natural gas (NGF26) on Tuesday closed down by -0.126 (-3.14%).

Jan nat-gas prices retreated to a 7-week low on Tuesday and settled sharply lower.  Since posting a 3-year high on December 5, nat-gas prices have been in freefall as warmer US weather has curbed heating demand and allowed nat-gas storage to rebuild.  Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Tuesday that much warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected over the western and southern US for December 21-25.  Also, forecasts shifted warmer across most of the US for December 26-30.

Higher US nat-gas production is also bearish for prices.  Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production to 107.74 bcf/day from its November estimate of 107.70 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Tuesday was 111.5 bcf/day (+7.5% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Tuesday was 106.7 bcf/day (+20.3% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Tuesday were 17.7 bcf/day (-2.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended December 6 rose +2.3% y/y to 85,330 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 6 rose +2.84% y/y to 4,291,665 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 5 fell by -177 bcf, a larger draw than the market consensus of -170 bcf and than the 5-year weekly average of -89 bcf.  As of December 5, nat-gas inventories were down unchanged y/y and were +2.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of December 14, gas storage in Europe was 70% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 79% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending December 12 fell by -2 to 127 rigs, just below the 2.25-year high of 130 rigs set on November 28.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


