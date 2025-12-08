Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Tractor Supply Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tractor Supply Co_ storefront by- TennesseePhotographer via iStock
Tractor Supply Co_ storefront by- TennesseePhotographer via iStock

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a rural lifestyle retailer. Valued at $28.6 billion by market cap, the company provides farm maintenance, animal, general maintenance, lawn and garden, light truck equipment, work clothing, and other products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TSCO perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty retail industry. TSCO is a trusted, one-stop retailer known for its commitment to quality and service. It strategically locates stores in rural areas to minimize competition and builds strong customer loyalty through its rewards program, the Neighbor's Club.

Despite its notable strength, TSCO slipped 15.5% from its 52-week high of $63.99, achieved on Jul. 24. Over the past three months, TSCO stock has declined 10.6%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 8.7% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of TSCO rose 5.1% on a six-month basis but dipped 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month gains of 22.2% and solid 19.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, TSCO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late September, with minor fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, TSCO shares closed up by 2.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $0.49 exceeded Wall Street's $0.48 estimate. The company’s revenue was $3.7 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts. TSCO expects full-year EPS to be $2.06 to $2.13.

In the competitive arena of specialty retail, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)has lagged behind the stock, with a 16.9% downtick on a six-month basis and a 38.6% dip over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TSCO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $64.36 suggests a potential upside of 19% from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,554.48 -23.65 -0.10%
Nasdaq Composite
WOOF 3.04 +0.03 +1.00%
Petco Health and Wellness Company Cl A
TSCO 53.92 -0.16 -0.30%
Tractor Supply Company

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
Salesforce Generates Strong Free Cash Flow - CRM Could Be 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot