Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nat-Gas Prices Soar as Frigid US Temps to Persist

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Frost on leaves and sticks by Natalia Garidueva via iStock
Frost on leaves and sticks by Natalia Garidueva via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

January Nymex natural gas (NGF26) on Friday closed up sharply by +0.226 (+4.46%).

Jan nat-gas prices soared on Friday to a nearly 3-year nearest-futures high as forecasts of frigid US temperatures are expected to boost nat-gas heating demand.  Nat-gas prices have rallied sharply over the past week as late-autumn temperatures have remained well below normal and are expected to persist, boosting heating demand and shrinking nat-gas storage levels.  Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Friday that significantly colder-than-normal temperatures are forecast over the eastern half of the US for December 10-14, with the pattern continuing into the following week.    

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 111.7 bcf/day (+7.2% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 113.3 bcf/day (-1.2% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 18.3 bcf/day (-1.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported on Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended November 29 rose +2.11% y/y to 76,459 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 29 rose +2.99% y/y to 4,289,746 GWh.

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices.  On November 12, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +1.0% to 107.67 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 28 fell by -12 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -18 bcf and than the 5-year weekly average of a -43 bcf draw.  As of November 28, nat-gas inventories were down -0.4% y/y and were +5.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of December 3, gas storage in Europe was 74% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 84% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending December 5 fell by -1 to 129, just below the 2.25-year high of 130 rigs from November 28.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGF26 5.303 +0.240 +4.74%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 1
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 4
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 5
The $500 Billion Reason Wells Fargo Thinks Oracle Stock Can Gain 40% from Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot