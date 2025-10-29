Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nat-Gas Prices Recover Ahead of November Contract Expiration

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

November Nymex natural gas (NGX25) on Wednesday closed up +0.031 (+0.93%).

Nov nat-gas prices on Wednesday recovered from a 1-week low and settled higher.  Short-covering emerged in nat-gas on Wednesday, pushing prices higher ahead of the expiration of the November nat-gas contract.  Nat-gas prices initially moved lower on Wednesday on forecasts of warmer US temperatures, which will reduce nat-gas heating demand.  Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Wednesday that forecasts shifted to above-average in the West and Midcontinent for November 3-7, and turned warmer for most of the US for November 8-12.  

Expectations for a larger-than-seasonal build in nat-gas storage are also bearish for prices.  The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +74 bcf for the week ended October 24, above the five-year average for this time of year of +67 bcf.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 106.9 bcf/day (+3.2% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 78.8 bcf/day (+12.1% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 16.7 bcf/day (+4.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices.  On October 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 25 rose +1.9% y/y to 72,772 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 25 rose +2.9% y/y to 4,282,176 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 17 rose +87 bcf, above the market consensus of +83 bcf and the 5-year weekly average of +77 bcf.  As of October 17, nat-gas inventories were up +0.6% y/y and were +4.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of October 21, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 24 was unchanged at 121 rigs, just below the 2.25-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGZ25 3.791 -0.076 -1.97%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 4
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Muted After Record Rally, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot