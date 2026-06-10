Is Verisk Analytics Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK ) provides data analytics and technology solutions. Valued at a market cap of $23.4 billion , the company serves as a core infrastructure partner to the global property and casualty (P&C) insurance ecosystem.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and VRSK fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the consulting services industry. By embedding artificial intelligence and automated decision tools directly into client workflows, Verisk assists commercial carriers, reinsurers, and adjusters in optimizing risk selection, improving operating efficiency, and mitigating financial exposure to extreme events.

Despite its notable strength, this industrial company has slipped 42% from its 52-week high of $314.80 , reached on Jul. 1, 2025. Shares of VRSK have declined 13.2% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 6.6% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, VRSK has fallen 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging DOWI's 19% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of VRSK are down 18.4%, compared to DOWI’s 5.8% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, VRSK has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late July 2025. However, it has remained above its 50-day moving average since late May.

VRSK experienced a 6.5% surge in its stock price on Apr. 29, fueled by first-quarter 2026 financial results that outperformed market expectations. The data analytics firm posted a 3.9% year-over-year revenue increase to $782.6 million, comfortably beating Wall Street projections. On the bottom line, its adjusted EPS reached $1.82, also topping consensus forecasts. Looking ahead, Verisk provided optimistic full-year guidance, forecasting annual revenue between $3.19 billion and $3.24 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.

In the competitive arena of consulting services, VRSK has underperformed its rival, Equifax Inc.’s ( EFX ) 37.3% drop over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced EFX’s 22.4% YTD loss.