Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Exxon Mobil Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Exxon Mobil Corp_ gas station -by jectcityimage via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ gas station -by jectcityimage via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $613 billion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Spring, Texas-based company that explores and produces crude oil and natural gas. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and XOM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas integrated industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its unmatched corporate scale, industry-leading cost efficiency in premium assets such as Guyana and the Permian Basin, and massive cash flow that fuels heavy long-term investments.

Despite its notable strength, this energy company has dipped 16.7% from its 52-week high of $176.41, reached on Mar. 30. Moreover, shares of XOM have declined 3.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI3.5% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Nonetheless, in the longer term, XOM has soared 43.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI's 20.4% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of XOM are up 22.1%, compared to DOWI’s 5.4% surge.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, XOM has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since late August, 2025.  

www.barchart.com

On May 1, XOM shares plunged 1% despite posting better-than-expected Q1 results. The company’s revenue of $85.1 billion increased 2.4% year-over-year and came in 4.5% ahead of analyst estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $1.16 surpassed consensus expectations of $1.07. The quarter reflected the company’s resilience amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets. Management noted that higher oil output from the Permian Basin and Guyana helped counterbalance external pressures, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and adverse weather conditions affecting key production areas. 

XOM has also outperformed its rival, Chevron Corporation (CVX), which soared 34.6% over the past 52 weeks and 20.1% on a YTD basis 

Despite XOM’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $164.56 suggests a 12% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CVX 183.03 +0.63 +0.35%
Chevron Corp
XOM 146.96 -0.94 -0.64%
Exxon Mobil Corp
$DOWI 50,668.97 +24.69 +0.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Why Micron Stock Might Have a Math Problem
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Might Soon Take Over the Intelligence Agencies. Here’s What It Means for PLTR Stock
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb on AI Optimism and U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Hopes
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Jesus Has a Stock Portfolio: NVDA, MSFT, and Other Tech Giants that the Church of Latter-Day Saints Is Betting Big On
Nasdaq headqwaters on Times Square, New York City by Goran Vrhovac via Shutterstock 5
Why Traders Are Watching Bull Call Spreads on GOOGL
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.