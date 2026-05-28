Is Exxon Mobil Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $613 billion , Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) is a Spring, Texas-based company that explores and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and XOM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas integrated industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its unmatched corporate scale, industry-leading cost efficiency in premium assets such as Guyana and the Permian Basin, and massive cash flow that fuels heavy long-term investments.

Despite its notable strength, this energy company has dipped 16.7% from its 52-week high of $176.41 , reached on Mar. 30. Moreover, shares of XOM have declined 3.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 3.5% return during the same time frame.

Nonetheless, in the longer term, XOM has soared 43.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI's 20.4% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of XOM are up 22.1%, compared to DOWI’s 5.4% surge.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, XOM has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since late August, 2025.

On May 1, XOM shares plunged 1% despite posting better-than-expected Q1 results. The company’s revenue of $85.1 billion increased 2.4% year-over-year and came in 4.5% ahead of analyst estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $1.16 surpassed consensus expectations of $1.07. The quarter reflected the company’s resilience amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets . Management noted that higher oil output from the Permian Basin and Guyana helped counterbalance external pressures, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and adverse weather conditions affecting key production areas.

XOM has also outperformed its rival, Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), which soared 34.6% over the past 52 weeks and 20.1% on a YTD basis