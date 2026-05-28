Nano Nuclear Stock Looks Very Risky Despite Its Recent Acquisition

Shares of Nano Nuclear (NNE) rallied on May 26 after the company announced that it had bought Secured Transportation Services, which specializes in logistics and transportation for the nuclear energy sector. While the up to $13 million cash-and-stock deal could meaningfully reduce Nano Nuclear's costs over the longer term by moving more operations in-house, there are multiple reasons why NNE stock looks like a risky investment at this point.

Let's take a closer look.

About NNE Stock

Nano Nuclear is seeking to build a small modular nuclear reactor in Illinois and is looking to eventually supply electricity to data centers. The company has not yet generated any revenue, but it's market capitalization stands at $1.4 billion.

Shares of NNE stock are down by about 11% over the past 52 weeks. However, NNE has climbed nearly 18% year-to-date (YTD) and 16% over the past five days.

The Market Is Enthralled With SMRs Now, But That Could Easily Change

Currently, investors are very bullish on small modular reactors (SMRs) because they believe that SMRs could generate a great deal of revenue and profits by powering data centers. As a result, many of the companies that are looking to build SMRs have gained huge valuations. Nano Nuclear is in this category, as it now has a market capitalization of more than $1 billion — even though it's not generating any revenue and probably will not have significant sales for at least several years.

History shows that, when the market awards very high valuations to companies due to excitement over their technologies' potential, the stocks of these firms often follow with a crash. Since 2010, startup solar energy companies, electric vehicle (EV) makers, and (to a lesser extent)) quantum computing firms have all gone through this process.

Based on this general history, it's reasonable to conclude that SMR stocks could very well also crash in the medium-to-long term.

Nano Nuclear Will Not Likely Generate Meaningful Revenue Anytime Soon

Nano Nuclear's main, current undertaking involves building a modular “microreactor” at the University of Illinois. But the construction of this facility is not expected to get underway until “mid-to-late 2027.” Consequently, the firm may not start generating meaningful revenue until 2030.

Notably, SMRs can also cost billions of dollars to build; for example, four SMRs are being constructed in Canada by Ontario Power Generation at an expected cost of $15.1 billion. However, Nano Nuclear had $569 million of cash as of the second quarter of 2026. So, investors can probably expect the company to issue hundreds of millions of dollars — if not billions of dollars — worth of NNE stock in the future. Such a high level of share issuance would likely depress the price of NNE stock.

Leadership Does Not Appear Particularly Impressive

Finally, with questions about Nano Nuclear's prospects, investors may want to take a look at management to get a better sense of the company's direction.

Nano Nuclear's founder, Executive Chairman, and President is Jay Jiang Yu. The company's website describes Yu as a "serial and leading U.S. advanced nuclear technology entrepreneur with 20 years of capital markets experience,” and adds that the executive is a “private investor in a multitude of companies and has advised a magnitude of company executives with corporate advisory services.”

But the only specific company other than Nano mentioned in Yu's biography is Deutsche Bank (DB), where he worked as an analyst. Without additional information about Yu's work history and investments, it's difficult to evaluate his leadership ability, overall record, and investment talents.

Meanwhile, Nano Nuclear's CEO is James Walker. Before joining Nano, Walker worked as CEO for two years (between 2020 and 2022) at Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF). At this point, Ares is still not generating revenue and has a rather low market capitalization of around $54 million, indicating that investors do not have a great deal of confidence in it. While we cannot attach Ares' fortunes to Walker alone, this picture does not provide a lot of confidence for potential investors.