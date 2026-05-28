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Cattle Pulling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay
Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading with Thursday midday losses of 42 cents to $1.15. Cash trade has been limited so far, with last week at $260 to $265 across the country. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,008 head offered, with bids of $253-255. Feeder cattle futures are 12 to 40 cents lower on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $4.23 on May 25 to $367.26. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $5.16. Choice boxes were down $2.23 to $392.49, while Select was $1.96 lower at $387.33. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 222,000 head. That was down 20,284 head from the same post-Memorial Day week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $250.275, down $1.150,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.900, down $0.600,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.550, down $0.425,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.375, down $0.250,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $351.400, down $0.400,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.350, down $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 232.575s -1.400 -0.60%
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LEQ26 241.000s -1.500 -0.62%
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LEM26 249.750s -1.675 -0.67%
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GFU26 350.250s -1.550 -0.44%
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GFQ26 353.025s -1.600 -0.45%
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GFV26 347.000s -1.475 -0.42%
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