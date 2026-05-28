Is Broadcom Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of around $2 trillion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a leading global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its products power applications across enterprise and data center networking, broadband access, smartphones, industrial systems, and cybersecurity.
Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Broadcom fits right into that category. Broadcom operates through two main segments - Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software and its offerings include advanced system-on-chips, RF components, connectivity solutions, and cybersecurity products under the Symantec brand.
However, shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company have dipped 5.4% from its 52-week high of $442.36. Over the past three months, AVGO stock has increased 30.2%, which outpaced the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) rise of 3.2% during the same period.
In the longer term, shares of the chipmaker have risen 20.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 5.1% gain. Moreover, the stock has surged 73.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Dow Jones' 20% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. Also, it moved above its 50-day moving average since April.
Shares of Broadcom rose 4.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Mar. 4 as the company reported record quarterly revenue of $19.3 billion, up 29% year-over-year, driven by exceptional AI semiconductor demand, with AI revenue surging 106% to $8.4 billion. Investors were particularly encouraged by strong profitability and cash generation, as adjusted net income increased 30% to $10.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA reached a record $13.1 billion or 68% of revenue, and free cash flow climbed 33% to $8 billion.
The stock also gained on bullish Q2 guidance, with Broadcom forecasting approximately $22 billion in revenue, representing 47% year-over-year growth, and expecting continued acceleration in AI semiconductor revenue to $10.7 billion.
In comparison with its rival, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has performed weaker than AVGO stock, with a 57.9% increase over the past 52 weeks and a 14.1% rise on a YTD basis.
Due to the stock’s strong performance, analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 42 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $479.40 represents a 14.8% premium to AVGO’s current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.