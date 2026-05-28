Is Broadcom Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of around $2 trillion , Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) is a leading global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its products power applications across enterprise and data center networking, broadband access, smartphones, industrial systems, and cybersecurity.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Broadcom fits right into that category. Broadcom operates through two main segments - Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software and its offerings include advanced system-on-chips, RF components, connectivity solutions, and cybersecurity products under the Symantec brand.

However, shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company have dipped 5.4% from its 52-week high of $442.36 . Over the past three months, AVGO stock has increased 30.2% , which outpaced the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) rise of 3.2% during the same period.

In the longer term, shares of the chipmaker have risen 20.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 5.1% gain. Moreover, the stock has surged 73.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Dow Jones' 20% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. Also, it moved above its 50-day moving average since April.

Shares of Broadcom rose 4.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Mar. 4 as the company reported record quarterly revenue of $19.3 billion, up 29% year-over-year, driven by exceptional AI semiconductor demand, with AI revenue surging 106% to $8.4 billion. Investors were particularly encouraged by strong profitability and cash generation, as adjusted net income increased 30% to $10.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA reached a record $13.1 billion or 68% of revenue, and free cash flow climbed 33% to $8 billion.

The stock also gained on bullish Q2 guidance, with Broadcom forecasting approximately $22 billion in revenue, representing 47% year-over-year growth, and expecting continued acceleration in AI semiconductor revenue to $10.7 billion.

In comparison with its rival, NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) has performed weaker than AVGO stock, with a 57.9% increase over the past 52 weeks and a 14.1% rise on a YTD basis.