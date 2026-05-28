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How Is Oracle's Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock

Austin, Texas-based Oracle Corporation (ORCL) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $549.2 billion, the company offers various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning ERP, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management EPM, and others.

Companies with a market capitalization of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." ORCL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software infrastructure industry.  

However, the stock currently trades 43.5% below its 52-week high of $347.72 recorded on Sep. 10, 2025. ORCL has grown 34.3% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 10.3% rise during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, ORCL has delivered similar performance. The stock rose 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming 7.9% decline of XSW over the same period. ORCL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since April.

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 On Mar. 11, ORCL stock surged 9.2% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 22% from the prior year’s quarter to $17.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.79, also beating Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in May, Oracle expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.96 to $2. 

When stacked against its rival, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has grown 9.4% over the past year, underperforming ORCL.

Wall Street continues to favor the stock highly. Among the 43 analysts tracking ORCL, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $249.30 suggests 26.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ORCL 202.06 +11.10 +5.81%
Oracle Corp
XSW 167.81 +2.65 +1.60%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR
PLTR 137.88 +5.37 +4.05%
Palantir Technologies Cl A

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