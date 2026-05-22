Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Rises on Anthropic AI Deal. Why This Could Actually Be a Key Upside Catalyst.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) just handed investors a compelling new reason to pay attention to BMY stock, and it could matter more than the market is giving it credit for. The pharmaceutical giant's new artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with Anthropic could be a key catalyst, not just a headline — and when you layer it on top of the company's already strong pipeline momentum, the case for owning this blue-chip stock into 2030 gets a lot more interesting.

Let's take a closer look.

What the Anthropic Deal Means for BMS

According to a statement released on May 20, BMS will deploy Anthropic's Claude AI model across clinical development, manufacturing, research, commercial, and corporate functions. More than 30,000 employees will gain access to Claude's advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities.

This deal zeroes in on three near-term priorities. First, BMS engineers and data scientists will use Claude Code to accelerate software development. Second, Claude will be embedded into workflows across the drug development pipeline — from writing study reports to flagging manufacturing deviations in real time. Third, BMS will connect Claude to decades of proprietary scientific data sitting in silos across the organization.

Pharma companies are sitting on enormous stores of institutional knowledge that are difficult to access and even harder to act on quickly. Claude's agentic capabilities are poised to help change that.

"Most enterprise AI stops at the chatbot," said Bristol-Myers Squibb Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer Greg Meyers, according to a company statement. "The real prize is the untapped value still trapped behind decades of data silos."

Bristol-Myers Squibb Has a Robust Pipeline

The AI deal is exciting, but it is not happening in a vacuum. BMS was already at an inflection point before this announcement. At the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, Chief Commercial Officer Adam Lenkowsky outlined the company's growth story.

For one, the growth portfolio delivered 12% year-over-year (YOY) growth in the first quarter of 2026. Products like Camzyos, Breyanzi, and Reblozyl are all scaling fast, with the latter now approaching $2 billion in annual sales. Beyond the current portfolio, BMS has the potential to launch 10 new medicines and 30 meaningful life cycle management indications by 2030.

Cobenfy, the company's novel schizophrenia drug, is delivering steady growth with major data readouts in relation to Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorder, and autism. Milvexian, the pharma giant's next-generation blood thinner designed to improve on Eliquis' bleeding profile, could eventually displace Eliquis in atrial fibrillation and secondary stroke prevention. Eliquis is already on track for double-digit growth this year.

The Anthropic deal now sits atop all of that. One of the biggest costs in biopharma is time. Every month shaved off a clinical study report, a regulatory submission, or a manufacturing quality review translates directly into revenue arriving sooner and costs declining.

BMS says Claude agents could help compress the time between data lock and regulatory filing. That alone could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over time in a pipeline this deep. Add in the company's commitment to Claude Code for software development, and BMS is effectively building an AI-native operating model. That gives it a structural advantage over peers who are still in the chatbot phase.

Is BMY Stock Undervalued?

Out of the 31 analysts covering BMY stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy” rating, one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 18 recommend a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell” rating. The average price target is $62.77, which implies roughly 5% potential upside from current levels.

BMS is not a one-trick pony riding a hot AI headline. It is a company with a rich, diversified pipeline, a growth portfolio already firing on multiple cylinders, and now a serious AI infrastructure advantage in the making.

The healthcare stock has faced headwinds due to patent losses for Revlimid and Pomalyst. But with the growth portfolio accelerating and the Anthropic deal adding operational efficiency across 30,000 employees, BMS looks like a strong candidate to be one of the fastest-growing large-cap pharma stocks heading into 2030.

For long-term investors looking for a pharma name with both near-term commercial momentum and a credible AI-driven productivity story, BMY stock deserves a serious look right now.