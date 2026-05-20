Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stifel Just Raised Its Price Target on Palo Alto Networks. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Palo Alto Networks Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Palo Alto Networks Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares closed meaningfully higher on Wednesday after Stifel said the cybersecurity giant was strongly positioned to gain further as the year unfolds.

In a research note this morning, analyst Adam Borg reiterated his “Buy” rating on PANW and lifted his price target to $275, indicating potential upside of another 12% from current levels. 

Investors cheered the bullish note, particularly because Palo Alto Networks stock has already rallied 65% since late March. 

www.barchart.com

Stifel’s Bull View on Palo Alto Networks Stock

Borg’s bullish call follows extensive end-of-quarter channel checks with five “Tier-1” value-added resellers (VARs) and system integrators (SIs) representing a massive $2 billion plus in combined annual spending on Palo Alto products. 

“As it relates to the company’s Q3 results, three partners were above expectations — including two that were well above — and two partners were in line,” the Stifel analyst noted in his latest report.  

According to him, these checks, alongside solid structural prints from industry peers like Fortinet, suggest Palo Alto will deliver at least in-line results and walk up its full-year guidance.

Note that PANW shares currently sit firmly above its key moving averages (MAs), with a relative strength index (RSI) in the early 80s indicating strong buying pressure. 

PANW Is Cheaper to Own Than Cybersecurity Peers

In his research note, Adam Borg also noted that partners across the board are bullish on PANW’s “platform opportunity, its CyberArk acquisition, and its artificial intelligence (AI) positioning."

Additionally, the Stifel analyst finds Palo Alto Networks shares attractively priced at about 22x sales, compared to its cybersecurity peers, including CrowdStrike (CRWD), which is going for 33x currently. 

Investors should also note that PANW has a history of closing both June and July handily in green, a seasonal pattern that further improves its appeal for the near term. 

Plus, CEO Nikesh Arora loaded up on company shares in late March, which strengthens the overall bull case heading into its quarterly release on June 2. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palo Alto Networks?

Other Wall Street analysts seem to agree with Stifel’s constructive view on Palo Alto Networks. 

The consensus rating on PANW stock sits at “Strong Buy,” indicating broad institutional conviction that it’s not out of juice just yet. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 650.11 +33.23 +5.39%
Crowdstrike Holdings
PANW 246.66 +6.53 +2.72%
Palo Alto Networks

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Slip as Tech Selloff Continues, Iran in Focus
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 4
Gen Digital Stock Shows Unusual Call Options Volume - Are Investors Bullish?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 5
Dear Nio Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 21
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.