BBBY Stock Alert: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Rising After a Social Media Post

Investor looking at charts by Joshua Mayo via Unsplash

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares are rallying on May 20 following a viral social media post by noted hedge fund manager and digital asset investor, Mike Alfred.

“Marcus and his team have the right idea for how to build a really big business in the home space,” Alfred wrote on X, fueling retail momentum and optimism for the company’s operational reset under the new CEO.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock has been a disappointing investment in 2026; despite today’s gains, it’s down about 30% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of Alfred’s Purchase for BBBY Stock

Alfred’s purchase of 160,000 BBBY shares serves as a “vote of confidence” from a high-visibility investor with a large following.

His social media post effectively validates the turnaround narrative, reframes sentiment around the new CEO, and triggers momentum-driven buying from retail traders who view his position as informed conviction.

In a distressed, narrative-sensitive name like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, a revered investor’s explicit buy disclosure can rapidly shift psychology, tighten liquidity, and accelerate upside pressure.

Note that the company broke above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs) on Wednesday, reinforcing that bulls are already beginning to take back control across multiple timeframes.

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Still Remain Unattractive

Despite the social media hype, Bed Bath & Beyond shares remain a high-risk gamble at best.

The underlying financials present a stark reality check; in Q1 , cash from operating activities stood at negative $11.8 million, paired with a bleeding adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.9 million.

Plus, significant share dilution looms large, given the F9 Brands deal that will see BBBY issue 16 million new shares, and recent approval to double the total number of authorized common shares to 200 million.

Investors should also note that Bed Bath & Beyond remains a penny stock at its core, which means it’s inherently vulnerable to violent swings, liquidity airpockets, and sentiment‑driven selloffs that can erase gains just as quickly.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Bed Bath & Beyond

Despite aforementioned risks, Wall Street — much like Alfred — remains bullish on Bed Bath & Beyond as well.