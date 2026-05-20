BE Stock Alert: Bloom Energy, Nebius Enter Into $2.6 Billion Agreement

Bloom Energy (BE) shares are extending gains on Wednesday after the company announced a $2.6 billion fuel cell capacity agreement with the neocloud provider Nebius Group (NBIS).

The 10-year deal requires BE to install, operate, and maintain its proprietary solid oxide fuel cell power systems for NBIS’s fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data center footprint.

Bloom Energy stock has been a lucrative investment in recent months, currently up nearly 140% versus its low in late March.

What the Nebius Deal Means for Bloom Energy Stock

The Nebius announcement is bullish for BE shares as it highlights the company’s role in addressing a key AI bottleneck — power availability.

AI data centers running dense, power-hungry workloads can no longer rely solely on overburdened local electric grids, which face multi-year delays for new hookups.

By choosing Bloom’s technology, Nebius can bypass grid congestion entirely.

Plus, securing up to $2.6 billion in projected monthly service fees over the course of the agreement transforms BE’s long-term financial profile; it converts what was traditionally a hardware-heavy sales model into a highly predictable, recurring revenue stream.

The phased, flexible nature of the contract also establishes a repeatable framework, reinforcing that Bloom Energy can seamlessly scale alongside the buildout of high-density AI infrastructure.

In short, BE is soaring higher as the company strengthens its positioning as a go-to power supplier for the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.

Should You Invest in BE Shares Today?

Bloom Energy shares are riding a wave of massive tailwinds as the big tech companies desperately search for alternative sources to power AI data centers.

Nebius deal is just the latest in a string of high-profile wins, following recently signed multi-gigawatt fuel cell agreements with American Electric Power (AEP) and Oracle (ORCL).

The intense demand has caught the attention of major institutional players, with investment firm Situational Awareness LP recently disclosing a near-billion-dollar bet on BE.

While Bloom is currently trading at a stretched PE multiple, its unique solid oxide technology can utilize natural gas, biogas, or pure hydrogen, giving it a strong competitive advantage.

The company's unique solid oxide technology can utilize natural gas, biogas, or pure hydrogen, giving it an unmatched competitive advantage.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Bloom Energy

Wall Street also remains bullish on BE stock, increasingly seeing it as a major utility backbone for the global AI infrastructure layout.